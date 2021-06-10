What time does the Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight start?

The fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall will start at 7 pm (ET) on June 12 in the United States.

UK fans will have to stay up until 12 am on June 13 in order to watch the fight.

In the main event of the 'Battle of the Platforms', former professional basketball player and YouTuber Austin McBroom will take on TikTok sensation Bryce Hall.

The event will feature musical performances from celebrities like Migos and DJ Khaled.

The whole event revolves around the concept of social media stars fighting each other.

For that reason, the entire card will feature boxing bouts between YouTubers and TikTok stars.

The following is the full card for the 'Battle of the Platforms' event:

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall (main event)

AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder

Deji vs Vinniehacker

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis vs Michaelle

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

Austin McBroom's connection with the 'The ACE Family'

'The ACE Family' is a vlog channel on YouTube. It is run by former basketball player and YouTuber Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine Paiz.

'The ACE Family' channel on YouTube is a big hit with over 19 million subscribers and a staggering 4.1 billion views.

Earlier, the channel consisted of challenge videos and pranks posted by the couple. Over time, McBroom and Paiz started posting videos about their daily lives and routine.

The combined net worth of 'The ACE Family' today stands at more than $13 million

The name 'ACE Family' was decided after the first letters of the three members of the family - A for Austin, C for Catherine and E for Elle, the couple's daughter. The couple has given birth to two more kids after Elle..

