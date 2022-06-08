Fight Announcement: AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom set for July 30th

AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom are set for a collision at the Crypto.com Arena in July. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have been rumored to be out for a bout for a while now.

Gib and McBroom last competed on the same card last year in the first ever Social Gloves event. In the main event, the former Los Angeles-native picked up a TKO win over Bryce Hall.

Gib, on the other hand, picked up a unanimous decision victory over Tayler Holder. The bout was first ruled a draw before the result was overturned by the Athletic Commission. The victory was the Brit's first since being TKO'd by Jake Paul in January 2020.

Gib and McBroom broke the news of the bout on their social media pages earlier on Tuesday, making it official. The interesting wrinkle in the matchup is that it will be a professional bout, which stands in stark contrast to their previous outings.

McBroom's sole boxing match was his amateur bout with Bryce Hall. Meanwhile, Gib's only professional fight was his bout with 'The Problem Child'. The two seem to be losing their headgear for their pay-per-view outing in July.

See AnEsonGib announce the fight on his Twitter account below:

Ali @AnEsonGib

Gib vs McBroom

Austin will pay for his sins

July 30th, Crypto Arena



youtu.be/W4jtzbqInLM It’s Official, Pro FightGib vs McBroomAustin will pay for his sinsJuly 30th, Crypto Arena It’s Official, Pro FightGib vs McBroomAustin will pay for his sinsJuly 30th, Crypto Arena youtu.be/W4jtzbqInLM https://t.co/WmsFXo4k8z

Austin McBroom reveals Le'Veon Bell will fight on his card in July

While no other fights have been announced for the pay-per-view in July, Austin McBroom has revealed one name who will be on the card.

Following the announcement of his bout with AnEsonGib, McBroom did an interview with TMZ Sports to discuss the card. The YouTuber revealed an interesting matchup that will be at the July event. It would feature a former professional football player.

McBroom revealed that former NFL All-Pro Le'Veon Bell will fight on his undercard in July. While his opponent hasn't yet been revealed, the YouTuber did hint that it was a former NBA player who would be putting on the gloves. As of now, Bell's opponent hasn't been announced.

For Bell, this will be his first time in the boxing ring. However, he's no stranger to training. Last year, following Jake Paul's knockout of Tyron Woodley, he called out 'The Problem Child' for a meeting in the ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer declined, but it seems that the former NFL player still wants to compete.

See Austin McBroom's interview with TMZ Sports below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus… YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus…

