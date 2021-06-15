AnEsonGib wins fight by unanimous decision, fans say it's "rightfully so" 

On Monday, June 14th, AnEsonGib was officially announced as the winner of the boxing match between him and Tayler Holder after it was declared a draw two days prior.

24-year-old Ali Loui Al-Fakri, better known as AnEsonGib, and 23-year-old Tayler Holder participated in the Battle of the Platforms boxing event held on June 12th in Miami, FL. The event showcased a variety of YouTubers going head-to-head with TikTokers, with both AnEsonGib and Tayler as an undercard fight, and Austin McBroom going up against Bryce Hall for the headlining fight.

AnEsonGib declared winner

On Monday afternoon, AnEsonGib shocked his fans when he posted a photo of a message he and Social Gloves received from ISKA, claiming that he had won by unanimous decision.

The ISKA director, Tom Scanzo, stated that he had called a draw due to "human error", claiming that the previous call was a mistake.

Ultimately, AnEsonGib won by unanimous decision, and as per Tom, "deserve[s] the recognition for his win".

The YouTuber captioned the tweet:

"Boys...WE OFFICIALLY GOT THE W!! Thanks for the support."

After the fight, both AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder were upset with the results, claiming that the fight was "stolen" from them both.

Fans of AnEsonGib were particularly disgruntled by the draw, claiming that the 24-year-old fought better and more strategically than Tayler.

Boys... WE OFFICIALLY GOT THE W!!



Thanks for the support 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/yHku8p5N1C — Ali (@AnEsonGib) June 14, 2021

Fans claim AnEsonGib "deserved" to win

Fans took to the comments to celebrate along with AnEsonGib, claiming that his win was "deserved" and that he should have won "from the start".

LOOOOL



Deserved W — george (@StokeyyG2) June 14, 2021

HUGE FUCKIN W FOR BIG GIBBERRRRR — lil🌶 (@3LPEPITO) June 14, 2021

It was clearly rigged for tayler they were not expecting that backlash but the uk is too strong even the Americans had our back — george millett (@gawginite) June 14, 2021

Some even posted a photo of the final punchstats, which showed that AnEsonGib landed more punches than Tayler Holder.

We all know bro congrats pic.twitter.com/uHKXmcqxIH — Sultan l رابع العالم 💙🇸🇦 (@sultan77788) June 14, 2021

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Chunkz (@Chunkz) June 14, 2021

8 FIGURE GIBBER!



IT'S COMING HOME — Liam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇱 (@OfficialVizeh) June 14, 2021

YESSSSSS W! 👑 — Jake (@JakeTWiiN) June 14, 2021

SHOULD HAVE BEEN LIKE THIS FROM THE START



LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — XSET Vrax (@Vraxooo) June 14, 2021

W — Milo (@MrRoflWaffles) June 14, 2021

FAT FKING W LET’S GOOO — Absorber (@AbsorberYT) June 14, 2021

Fans are excited that their favorite YouTuber got the win they claim he "deserved". Meanwhile, hours after the news emerged, Tayler Holder was seen partying in Miami with YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star.

