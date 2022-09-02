"I thought that was disrespectful" - Austin McBroom slams KSI for "WWE" style return fights

Austin McBroom wasn't a fan of KSI's return to action.

'The Nightmare' returned to action last weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England. The DAZN pay-per-view card was the first time that the British star had hit the ring since his November 2019 showdown with Logan Paul.

On his return, the 29-year-old was supposed to face Alex Wassabi. However, the American withdrew from the fight a few weeks before the event. Following that, KSI decided to do something unique.

The British star faced two opponents last Saturday. In the opening fight on the card, the YouTuber knocked out footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz in round two. He then headed to the main event, where he faced professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

The YouTuber battered the Mexican boxer, scoring eight knockdowns before closing the show in round three. Following his second victory, the Brit called for fights with Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, and the winner of Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib.

The former has now given his thoughts on KSI's return to the ring. In an interview with FightHype, McBroom compared the event to WWE, and called it disrespectful. He stated:

"KSI fighting two fights in one night, I don't know about that. Me personally, I felt that was kind of disrespectful to the sport of boxing. It was almost like it was WWE. Again, he also didn't fight anybody worth watching. I felt like his opponents were just running the whole time. So I didn't get to see if he improved since Logan [Paul] unfortunately."

See his comments below:

Will Austin McBroom fight KSI?

If Austin McBroom wins his next fight, he will likely fight KSI.

The YouTube star is set to return to action later this month at the Banc of California Stadium in California. It will be McBroom's first fight since his knockout victory over Bryce Hall in June 2021.

On his return, he will face KSI friend and one of the most established boxers in the influencer space, AnEsonGib. The Saudi Arabia native also fought last on the undercard of McBroom's last fight, defeating Taylor Holder by decision.

Ahead of the pay-per-view outing, there's been a lot of chatter about what will happen next for the headliner winner. The winner of McBroom's fight with AnEsonGib will likely fight KSI next.

'The Nightmare' even called for a fight last Saturday after his victories. With that in mind, there's a lot riding on this cruiserweight showdown on September 10th.

