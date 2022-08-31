"I could have fought three times that night" - KSI reveals he expected a bigger challenge from Luis Alcatraz Pineda 

KSI expected a tougher night when he returned to boxing to face Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda on August 27.

'The Nightmare' returned to action last Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event was the first time that he had competed in nearly three years, as his last fight came in November 2019 against Logan Paul.

For his return card on DAZN pay-per-view, the British star decided to do something unique. After his original opponent, Alex Wassabi, withdrew due to injury, the YouTube star decided to box not one, but two opponents on Saturday.

In the opening fight on the card, the Brit knocked out footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. 'The Nightmare' then headed to the main event, where he faced professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

While the fight with the rapper was seen as a lopsided matchup, many hoped the fight with the Mexican boxer would be competitive.

Instead, it was just as lopsided. The British star knocked down Pineda eight times across three rounds before scoring a TKO victory in the final round. With that, KSI, 29, officially secured two wins in one night.

On his YouTube channel, the British star admitted that he likely could've fought again that night, as he expected a tougher fight from Pineda. He stated:

"If anything, I could have fought three times that night. It's unbelieveable man, I just expected Pineda to just give me more. He hit me with a jab or a 1-2, and he realized it did nothing to me. Like, I just ate that like it was for breakfast."

Watch his comments below:

KSI states he will fight alongside Logan Paul in January

KSI is planning on returning next year with a familiar name alongside him.

'The Nightmare' and Logan Paul have shared the ring on two occasions. The two first squared off in 2018 in an amateur boxing match, which ended in a draw. They then rematched the following year under professional rules, with the Brit winning by decision.

Since then, the two YouTubers have become close friends and business partners. Following his win last Saturday, the British star even shared a moment with Paul in the ring as they celebrated.

Now, on his YouTube channel, KSI has announced that he will return in January, and Logan Paul will fight on his undercard. He stated:

"Bro, January bro. Logan [Paul] and me are going to be on the same card. It has to happen, it has to happen. That's going to be such an insane card, I can't wait. January is going to be lit, bro."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh