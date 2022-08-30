KSI boxing record: Is he a better knockout artist than Jake Paul? (B/US)

KSI, 'JJ' Olatunji in real life, returned to action over the weekend and scored two knockout victories on the same night. He first knocked out rapper Swarmz before a sellout O2 Arena in London. Hours later, he did the same to professional boxer Luiz Alcaraz Pineda. It's worth mentioning that Pineda has only won twice in his seven-fight long pro career.

On the other hand, the YouTuber KSI now has a win-loss record of 3-0, with two wins coming by way of knockout.

Following his wins, the British social media star made several callouts for potential future opposition with plans to hopefully fight again in January. KSI said:

“Slim [Albaher] looks good, I want a piece of that. Austin [McBroom] vs. AnEson Gib, I want the winner of that. Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury, I want a piece of that. I’m warmed up and I’m excited. Nothing can harm me. I’m different.”

Watch KSI name names for his next fight:

The one name missing was Jake Paul who has been calling out KSI for a boxing match.

Paul is arguably the best YouTuber in boxing today. He has more fights than 'JJ' and has more knockout wins. He currently has a record of 5-0, with four of his wins coming via KO. Although he is yet to face a pro boxer in his young career, he has shared the ring with former UFC and Bellator stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, and knocked them both out.

‘The Problem Child’ hasn't fought this year. He was due to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6, but both were forced to pull out for different reasons.

KSI says defeating Jake Paul his "main goal" in boxing

In an interview with talkSPORT, Olatunji said that his ultimate goal in boxing, for now, is to defeat Jake Paul. He said:

“Jake Paul – that’s the main goal, that’s the only reason I came back. I would watch his fights against Askren and Woodley and it would just anger me, bro, because everyone thinks Jake Paul is the guy, but he really isn’t and I just want to expose him."

The YouTubers have been at each other’s throat for quite some time now. However, a match between them is yet to be fully realized.

