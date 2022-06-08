Austin McBroom reveals why the event with AnEsonGib will differ from the first event - 'Everything is new'

Austin McBroom has shared why he believes his second boxing event in July will be better than the first.

McBroom promoted his first boxing event last July with himself in the main event against Bryce Hall. The YouTuber picked up the victory via third-round knockout, but that's where the success would end. Following the event, McBroom and his company Social Gloves were sued.

They apparently didn't pay competitors who fought in the event on time. Other figures involved with the event, such as the ringside commentator Keemstar, later stated that they, too, hadn't been paid for their involvement with the card.

Almost a year later, it seems that the controversy with the first Social Gloves event has died down, and McBroom is ready to give it another go. He will once again be in the main event, this time facing AnEsonGib. Ahead of their second outing, he's sworn this event will be different.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, McBroom discussed how their second event will be different than their first. He stated:

"This time around, we're working with people who have been doing this for a while. We have a new team, new streaming partner, everything is new. Guys that are really experienced and I've been very blessed and fortunate to have another shot at this."

He added:

"Everything in the past is behind us. No lawsuits, fighters are paid and we're ready to do this thing the right way and put on a show how it was supposed to be put on the first time around."

See Austin McBroom's interview below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus… YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus…

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

While Austin McBroom is looking to have a good second event, he's also looking to secure his second win in the boxing ring.

The former basketball player is being matched up with KSI-training partner AnEsonGib. The Brit fought in the first Social Gloves event, picking up a decision victory over Tayler Holder. He's also known for his first-round TKO loss to Jake Paul in January 2020.

An interesting wrinkle in the matchup is that the headliner will be a professional contest. McBroom's fight with Bryce Hall in July 2021 was an amateur outing, as was Gib's bout with Holder. The Brit's sole professional boxing match was his fight with 'The Problem Child'.

As of now, the fight between McBroom and Gib is the only bout announced for the event. However, former NFL player Le'Veon Bell will be fighting on the undercard against an opponent to be named.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far