Austin McBroom is planning to put NFL star Le'Veon Bell on his fight card

Austin McBroom is adding some star power to his return. Le'Veon Bell will be fighting on the undercard of the YouTuber's showdown with AnEsonGib.

The YouTuber has been out of action since his knockout win over Bryce Hall last July. Following the event, McBroom and his boxing promotional team, Social Gloves, were sued for not paying fighters on time. Now, nearly a year later, he has vowed to do things the right way.

He's set for a showdown with former Jake Paul opponent AnEsonGib at the Crypto.com Arena in July. The Brit also fought in McBroom's last event, defeating Tayler Holder via unanimous decision. While the headlining fight is the only one announced, there's already a big name who's been added to the event.

McBroom announced in an interview with TMZ Sports that former NFL All-Pro Le'Veon Bell will be fighting on the card. During the interview, the YouTuber revealed that the former footballer stopped playing to prepare for his boxing debut.

McBroom said:

"He's been trying to get in the ring for a while now. He actually stopped playing football recently, he just had a contract I believe last year, and he stopped it for boxing and making music. So, he's excited to get in the ring."

See Austin McBroom's interview about Le'Veon Bell below:

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus… YouTuber and boxer Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell and a former Lakers star are included on the fight card for his event in July. tmz.com/2022/06/07/aus…

Has Le'Veon Bell ever had a boxing match?

Le'Veon Bell will make his boxing debut this July at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While he's never had a boxing match, he's supposedly been training for a while.

Bell has never discussed his boxing training at length. However, videos of him hitting mits have been posted online. He's surely kicking up the intensity of his training ahead of his first boxing match next month in California.

As of now, the former All-Pro's opponent is yet to be announced. However, in an interview with TMZ Sports, Austin McBroom revealed that Bell will likely fight a former basketball player. While there's potential for an interesting matchup, it wouldn't be who the 30-year-old wanted to fight first.

Bell has previously called for a boxing match with Jake Paul, following 'The Problem Child's' knockout of Tyron Woodley. However, Paul shot the challenge down.

While he's not going to be getting the fight he wants, there's little doubt that Bell's boxing debut will generate a lot of excitement.

