"He'd drop you faster than the Ravens" - Jake Paul takes savage dig at Le'Veon Bell over boxing match call out

Le'Veon Bell has run the gamut in the NFL. From encouraging rookie to breakout star to a fading piece of NFL history, Bell has certainly gained the full NFL experience.

With his NFL career now apparently ending, Bell may be looking to other avenues to make money. One such idea could be calling out Jake Paul after he won his latest boxing match against Tyron Woodley.

At least that was what Woodley insinuated when he clapped back at Le'Veon Bell for his comments after the fight. Woodley and Jake Paul had a response to Bell's comments.

Here's what he said and the ensuing responses.

What did Le'Veon Bell say?

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

Le'Veon Bell challenged Jake Paul to pick tougher opponents with his comments, keeping it short, sweet, and clear, according to Bleacher Report.

"Fight me, stop tryna fight people who can't box" Bell said.

Also Read: "Shut down UFC 261"- Jake Paul shares 'two-week' checklist on Instagram featuring a number of UFC-related targets

This looks to be a serious challenge from Bell. At least that is how Paul could be taking it after his snappy response.

"Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!" Paul said in response.

It was a double-dig at both Bell and Woodley after Paul beat Woodley in a boxing match. He was saying that even someone worse than him would destroy him.

According to Bleacher Report, it seems Tyron Woodley didn't respond to Paul's comment. Instead, he focused on Le'Veon Bell.

"See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag, without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you," Woodley said.

Bell's time in the NFL has slowly run its course. From being (at one point) arguably the best running back in the league to an outsider, the once-great running back has fallen a long way.

Bell played for the Steelers from 2013-2017 and held out for more money in 2018. In 2019, Bell signed with the Jets and eventually played his way out of there, spending a moment with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Le'Veon Bell wants to trade in the cleats for boxing gloves and give Jake Paul a real fight 🥊👀 Le'Veon Bell wants to trade in the cleats for boxing gloves and give Jake Paul a real fight 🥊👀 https://t.co/VEwNmSi5fx he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … twitter.com/daznboxing/sta… he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … twitter.com/daznboxing/sta…

Most recently, the 29-year old running back played five games with the Ravens, rushing 31 times for 83 yards. He has since been released.

It all went wrong for Bell when he decided to hold out for more money and refused to play for the Steelers. Since then, his career has slowly eroded away.

With his comments, it seems Bell could be willing to take his career in a new direction. Could he end up in a Pay-Per-View arena?

Also Read Article Continues below

Could he and Paul or he and Woodley step into the ring? One can only wait and see.

Edited by LeRon Haire