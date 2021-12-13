"I don't understand how he could be bad" - Tyron Woodley calls Jake Paul an 'entertainer' but credits him for drawing attention to combat sports 

Tyron Woodley is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated rematch on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Woodley recently weighed in on Paul's influence upon the combat sports industry.

According to Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is more of an entertainer than a combat sportsman. However, the former UFC welterweight champion also believes that 'The Problem Child' isn't bad for combat sports as he draws a lot of attention. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Woodley said:

"When you have to basically wear a certain type of suit, talk enough cr*p and people hate you or love you get to certain fights and it's not based on your ranking, not based upon what you've done, now we're in entertainment. What we're doing is sport but we're really entertainers. So as an entertainer in the entertainment industry, of course he's an entertainer. He gets people to watch, he gets people to hate him, he gets tons of views on all the stuff he does. So he makes people fill away. So I don't understand how he could be bad."

Watch Tyron Woodley's full interview on Submission Radio below:

Could there be a trilogy between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley came up short against Jake Paul in their initial encounter in August. A rematch between the two seemed unlikely, even though Woodley immediately called for one after his split decision loss to the Cleveland native.

When the opportunity arose, Woodley stepped in on two weeks' notice to fight Paul after his scheduled opponent Tommy Fury pulled out due to an injury. 'The Chosen One' suggested that a victory over Paul this weekend could set up a trilogy bout in 2022. Woodley said in a recent interview with TMZ:

"Of course I’m down for a trilogy. Yes, it is a rematch clause in there. I’m going to put that on him. After I knock you out, Mr. Betting Man, are you going to run or are you going to try to fight somebody else or are you going to come and get this work again? I felt like I won the fight, but when I go back out there and beat his ass and win this fight and win by knockout and go onto a trilogy and do it again and leave no doubt, that’s the real ‘leave no doubt.'"

Watch Tyron Woodley's interview with TMZ Sports below:

