Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full card results and video highlights

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was the main event for a five-fight card that took place under the SHOWTIME banner on August 29. Boasting an undefeated record, Jake Paul went in as favorite against the former UFC welterweight champion. While Tyron Woodley was released from the UFC on a four-fight losing streak, he was undoubtedly the toughest opponent Paul has faced so far.

Amanda Serrano put her WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles on the line against Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Serrano, 41-1-1, hadn't lost a fight in nine years going into the bout. Meanwhile, Mercado, 18-2, made a move up to super bantamweight as the title challenger.

In another interesting bout, Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury made his US debut on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Fury, 6-0, went up against Anthony Taylor, who came in with a 6-5 record.

Former IBF 140 lbs champion Ivan Baranchyk took on unbeaten 147-lb prospect Montana Love on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. While Baranchyk had lost two of his last three, the Belarusian was still a big step up in competition for the 27-year old Love.

Daniel Dubois also made his US debut against Joe Cusumano on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. While Dubois went in with fifteen career knockouts, his heavyweight opponent boasted seventeen.

Cleveland's own 2016 Olympian Charles Conwell took on previously undefeated Juan Carlos Rubio in a 10-round junior middleweight match. This was the only fight on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard that wasn't featured on the SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 78-74, 75-77)

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via TKO (2:10 of Round 1)

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via TKO (Round 7 corner stoppage)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36 x3)

Charles Conwell def. Juan Carlos Rubio via TKO (Round 3)

Jake Paul showed some great pugilistic skills in the toughest test of his career against Tyron Woodley. While Paul started as the early aggressor, 'The Chosen One' gained momentum as the fight went on. The fighters really went for it after Woodley threw Paul off balance at the end of round four. The approach was also cautious on both ends owing to the huge difference in size and experience. Jake Paul managed to go the distance against Tyron Woodley to pick up a controversial split decision win.

Tyron Woodley puts on a beating on Jake Paul#paulvswoodley pic.twitter.com/YeDZZZPAeU — Ted Buddy 🤖 (@TedBuddy8) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul got Tyron Woodley back with a haymaker 😳 #paulvswoodley pic.twitter.com/BDDoKwoqf0 — Von (@DTrain000) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight highlights #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/oxuDburdSl — DAZN Boxing Live (@DAZNBoxingLive) August 30, 2021

Round 8 in the books, I think Jake Paul might have won this one Showboating here like he's holding up the red cape to a bull , Tyron Woodley #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/GXBSrRKGSu — DAZN Boxing Live (@DAZNBoxingLive) August 30, 2021

Split decision win for Jake Paul over Tyron Woodley#paulvswoodley pic.twitter.com/pj3AbSP4CC — Ted Buddy 🤖 (@TedBuddy8) August 30, 2021

Yamileth Mercado went toe-to-toe against Amanda Serrano in the co-main event at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Despite entering as a -2500 favorite on some books, Serrano was unable to finish Mercado over the course of ten rounds. However, Serrano led the dance for the most part, even though Mercado had her moments. Serrano completely dominated Mercado in the later rounds to pick up a comfortable unanimous decision win in the co-main event at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. The unified featherweight champion is now 42-1-1 and has remained undefeated for over nine years.

Why is Amanda Serrano where retro 11’s pic.twitter.com/grdmvNEcQn — Ali Mansour (@_mansour10_) August 30, 2021

“Amanda Serrano has never had a boyfriend, never had a cellphone and doesn’t want either until her career is over.” Now THAT’S commitment ! #PaulWoodley #PaulvsWoodley pic.twitter.com/r4VDDSfhPa — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

The Winner by MD the Punishment Puertorrican Amanda Serrano pic.twitter.com/afTvVCceaM — CryptoX13 (@X13Crypto) August 30, 2021

Daniel Dubois made a spectacular US debut on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. Dubois knocked down his opponent Joe Cusumano three times in the very first round, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest at 02:10 of the opening round.

Wow, Daniel Dubois knocks down Joe Cusumano three times in one round, a thread: pic.twitter.com/7b2PkzxFFq — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

Daniel Dubois knocking down Joe Cusumano for a third and final time in round one: pic.twitter.com/1YsNmAttOh — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

Daniel Dubois easily take care of business getting the 1st round TKO pic.twitter.com/vX4GypNAte — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) August 30, 2021

DANIEL DUBOIS PUTTING THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION ON NOTICE ‼️‼️



Gets 1st Round Knockout in First Fight After his loss against Joe Joyce #JakePaul#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/c1kmFvgscy — Jay 🎋💰🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TeeJThaRealest) August 30, 2021

Montana Love delivered an impressive performance at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in front of his home crowd in Ohio. After gaging each other in the opening round, Baranchyk upped the pace, almost scoring a knockdown in the third. However, Love came back strong in the fourth, stunning his opponent with a right hand and then a hook. From there on, things only got better for Love as he went on to stalk Baranchyk and clearly outpointed him in the following rounds. After he suffered a knockdown in the final seconds, Ivan Baranchyk's corner threw in the towel at the end of the seventh round. Montana Love won the fight via TKO, a big stepping stone in his undefeated career.

Montana Love can pack a punch 🥊



Love later defeated Ivan Baranchyk via 7th round TKO #PaulWoodley



🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/iHsGnUROQX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 30, 2021

Montana Love said night night pic.twitter.com/318Qkwcjey — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4theculture____) August 30, 2021

Tommy Fury had a dominant showing in his US debut against Anthony Taylor, who also happens to be Jake Paul's sparring partner. Fury made use of his enormous size advantage and started as the early aggressor. After almost getting the finish in the opening round, Fury wasn't able to land as much in the second. The fight headed into the final round despite the Mancunian absolutely punishing Taylor in the third round. Although Fury didn't get the finish, he emphatically won via unanimous decision on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard.

Tommy Fury making this look easy vs Anthony Taylor #FuryTaylor pic.twitter.com/amFJZny67A — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

The ending to the Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor fight #FuryTaylor pic.twitter.com/bKeljstWoG — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

The first fight on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard did not feature on the SHOWTIME pay-per-view. But Cleveland fans were in for a treat as homeboy Charles Conwell defeated his third previously undefeated opponent in four fights. Conwell put away Juan Carlos Rubio via third-round TKO to better his perfect professional record to 16-0.

