Jake Paul's coach claims fight with Tyron Woodley will be a "one-sided" affair

Jake Paul is all set to compete in the biggest fight of his young combat sports career thus far. ‘The Problem Child’ will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29, 2021.

Many in the combat sports community expect Woodley to be Paul’s toughest challenge at this stage of the latter's career. Regardless, Paul’s coach BJ Flores is confident about his pupil’s chances against T-Wood.

During a recent media scrum, Flores answered multiple questions. He notably addressed Jake Paul sparring with prominent fighters in the combat sports industry.

BJ Flores recalled UFC fighter Mike Perry sparring with Paul and being impressed by his boxing prowess. He also spoke about Perry calling him out for a fight after their sparring session.

Furthermore, Flores reiterated that Paul is indeed impressive in his sparring sessions. He proceeded to predict one-sided domination against Woodley.

“The reason why we’ve been able to have success getting people to fight us and come in [is that] people don’t really know how good Jake is right now," he said. "And I’m not saying he’s the next Muhammad Ali. I’m not saying that. We’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot to prove. But he’s pretty good. And people are going to be surprised on Sunday like how one-sided the fight with Tyron is.

"It’s going to be one-sided. Do not get that misunderstood. It’s going to be one-sided. And, you know, hopefully, Tyron goes three, four, five rounds. That’d be great if he did. If he goes five rounds, just know that Tyron will have worked his a** off in camp to get into those fourth and fifth rounds because no sparring partners were really able to do that. So, it’s going to be tough for him to get that deep in the fight.”

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley this weekend

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer at just 24 years old, and the belief is that he could have a bright future as a top-tier athlete in years to come.

Meanwhile, Woodley is 39 and will make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. Woodley has vowed to ascend to the top of the boxing world and has clarified that his run won’t be a one-and-done kind of deal.

