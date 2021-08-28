Jake Paul's coach claims Dana White would "not last one round" against 'The Problem Child', says UFC should pay their fighters more

If Jake Paul and Dana White were to compete in a boxing match, the UFC president would last no more than one round, said the 24-year-old YouTuber's coach BJ Flores.

Flores said while it would be "hilarious" to see White trade blows with Paul and that he wouldn't survive a round against 'The Problem Child' in a potential boxing match.

Recently, Jake Paul had stated that his feud with White will end in a way where he'll knock out the UFC president at a club in Las Vegas.

When asked if White would stand a chance opposite Paul, Flores said:

"Dana will not be able to handle himself (in a fight against Jake Paul). But Dana would try, which would be funny and hilarious, but yeah, it would be a short one. Dana knows better. He would never last one round, not even one round... Big gloves, little gloves, he wouldn't last one round with Jake. That would be hilarious though."

Flores also predicted White's rival Oscar De La Hoya will make quick work of the UFC president if they ever share a boxing ring.

"He keeps calling out Oscar too. He couldn't last fu***** 30 seconds with Oscar."

Throwing light on the much-debated fighter pay issue, Flores said the UFC should stop undervaluing their fighters.

"I think the UFC is pretty undervaluing their fighters for what they bring to the table. I mean those fighters are tough, they bring a lot to the table and fans come to see the fighters and they don't come to see Dana and everybody else... They're there to see the fighters and the fighters need to get paid better."

Watch BJ Flores' interview below uploaded to YouTube by MMAFightingonSBN

Jake Paul's incessant callouts of Dana White

Jake Paul has been relentlessly calling out Dana White ever since he unleashed a foul-mouthed rant against Conor McGregor in December 2020.

White has accused Paul of using his name to gain popularity in the combat sports world. Meanwhile, Paul claims White has created a monopoly that doesn't reward his fighters with fair pay.

On Sunday, Paul will step into the boxing ring for the fourth time in his professional boxing career against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Edited by James McGlade