Jake Paul's sparring partner explains why there won't be a KO in the fight against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has won all his pro-boxing fights by knockout so far. However, the YouTube star's training partner believes the outcome against Tyron Woodley will be different.

Bellator lightweight Anthony Taylor is helping Paul prepare for his upcoming bout and respects the former UFC champ's durability enough to predict that the fight will go the distance. In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Taylor said:

"I can't see Tyron getting knocked out. I don't know where he's at. We've never seen Tyron get knocked out since Nate Marquardt in Strikeforce. And we're talking MMA gloves."

But according to Taylor, he still expects Paul to pull off a victory. 'Pretty Boy' continued:

"But I do see Tyron losing via unanimous (decision) – all eight rounds. I definitely see that coming on."

During his three professional boxing fights, Paul's fate was never once decided by judges' scorecards. 'The Problem Child' knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut before repeating the trick versus retired NBA star Nate Robinson.

But it wasn't until Paul stopped former UFC welterweight Ben Askren that the former Disney teen actor rose to combat sports prominence. On August 30, Paul is expected to take on his toughest test yet when he squares off with Woodley.

Taylor also sent out a message to those who still doubt Jake Paul's legitimacy as a prize fighter. According to the Bellator stalwart:

"Jake is not a YouTuber no more. He's a professional boxer; he's a boxer. YouTubers make videos and live like that."

Watch the full interview below:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley date and venue

The highly-anticipated crossover bout between celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley will take place on Sunday, August 29. The showdown will go down at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Jake Paul, the upcoming bout is special to him because it will be his first fight in front of his hometown crowd. Paul said in a press conference (via MMA Mania):

“I grew up going to Cavs, Browns and Indians games on the weekends, dreaming as a little kid of one day being in a position to put on a show for my hometown like they did. On August 29, that dream comes true."

