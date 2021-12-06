Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight reportedly cancelled after latter pulled out due to injury

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's half brother Tommy Fury on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. However, the bout has now reportedly been called off as Fury pulled out due to an injury.

The cancelation of the bout was first reported by Keemstar (Daniel Keem) on Twitter. It was further confirmed by combat sports journalist Chisanga Malata of Sun Sports.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Tommy Fury drops out of Dec 18th fight with Jake Paul : 2 Sources.



Tyron Woodley looking to fill in the spot. Tommy Fury drops out of Dec 18th fight with Jake Paul : 2 Sources. Tyron Woodley looking to fill in the spot. https://t.co/Nh25Y2IlYE

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata I've had it confirmed the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is off, folks.



Fury is out with an injury. I've had it confirmed the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is off, folks. Fury is out with an injury. https://t.co/D9a6HSckln

The bout between Paul and Fury was highly anticipated as both have a perfect record so far. It has also been reported that Jake Paul will now fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as Tommy Fury's replacement. Woodley came up short against the YouTuber, losing via split decision, in Cleveland earlier this year.

Jake Paul had refused a rematch against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley made an unconventional bet ahead of their bout wherein the loser had to get a tattoo saying 'I love X' with X being the winner's name. Woodley immediately wanted a rematch against Paul after dropping the controversial split decision.

Although Tyron Woodley finally got the tattoo done, it was only after a month of negotiations. According to Jake Paul, he had already moved on to negotiations with Tommy Fury by then and a rematch against Woodley wasn't on the charts.

It is definitely possible that Jake Paul wasn't originally considering a rematch against Tyron Woodley as their first outing generated only 500,000 pay-per-view buys. While it is not a small number, it was half of what some people projected.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul placed a bet of 500k for the winner of his scheduled match against Fury. It remains to be seen whether the bet will be in place with Tyron Woodley being the replacement. 'The Problem Child' recently told TMZ Sports:

"By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen. I don’t think people really want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance. There’s $500,000 on the line. If he beats me - let’s be real - if he beats me I have to give him 500K, and when I beat him he has to change his name to Tommy Fumbles. Legally."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

