Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley tattoo bet: What was the bet about and who won?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley previously raised the stakes of the highly anticipated crossover showdown by verbally agreeing to a tattoo bet.

Paul initially challenged Woodley to a winner-take-all bet that would allow the winner to take home the combined purse of the main event bout. However, the former UFC welterweight didn't entertain the idea, which led Paul to come up with a different type of wager.

'The Problem Child' put forth the idea of a bet that would see the loser of the fight get a new piece of skin art. Essentially, the loser would get an 'I love Jake Paul' or 'I love Tyron Woodley' tattoo. After mulling over the idea for a few seconds, Tyron Woodley agreed to take the bet and shook his opponent's hand to seal the deal.

In an interview with Haney on the 3 Things to Know podcast, Jake Paul discussed the terms of the bet:

“I have a tattoo artist, Tatu Baby, who’s one of the biggest tattoo artists in the world. She’s actually coming down to the fight. She’s going to be ringside for the fight. And after Tyron loses, I’m sending her into his locker room to make him get the tattoo."

Katherine Flores, more popularly known as 'Tatu Baby,' is Jake Paul's tattoo artist of choice. She attended the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley event in person and watched ringside as she awaited the result of the bout.

Revisiting the tattoo bet between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul silenced his doubters once more after clinching a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley. The judges scored the contest, 77-75, 78-74, 75-77, in favor of the popular YouTube star after eight rounds of action.

But that's not how Woodley sees it. The former UFC welterweight titleholder protested the result during his post-fight interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, believing he had done enough to earn the decision.

Although Jake Paul clearly outworked Tyron Woodley, it was the 39-year-old who landed the most significant power punch in the fight. In the fourth, Woodley landed a massive right hand that staggered the up-and-coming boxing star momentarily.

'The Chosen One' insisted that he deserves a rematch with Paul after he sent his opponent stumbling. Paul initially shot down the proposal but said he'd give Woodley another opportunity if he pushes through with the tattoo bet.

Woodley agreed to the terms but it's still unclear whether he actually held up his end of the bargain.

