"Shut down UFC 261"- Jake Paul shares 'two-week' checklist on Instagram featuring a number of UFC-related targets

Jake Paul has shared his accomplished checklist from the past two weeks. The YouTuber-turned-Boxer took to Instagram to share images of himself face-timing Donald Trump, confronting Daniel Cormier, and enjoying a concert with Tyga.

Paul's checklist featured knocking out Ben Askren and selling 1.5 million pay-per-view buys, as well as Justin Bieber performing at the Triller Fight Club event.

However, the biggest claim made by Jake Paul was him acknowledging his attendance at UFC 261. The Problem Child claimed that not only did Kamaru Usman become a fan of his but Paul also shut down the UFC 261 pay-per-view.

Here is the post shared by Jake Paul:

In the past 2 weeks I... pic.twitter.com/NfP8YwlG29 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 4, 2021

At UFC 261, Jake Paul caught the attention of the fans in Jacksonville, who greeted him with "F**k Jake Paul" chants. The YouTuber-turned-Boxer was also televised during the broadcast.

Jake Paul celebrates a huge win over Ben Askren

At the recent Triller Fight Club event, Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren inside two minutes of the first round. With the victory, Paul extended his winning streak to 4-0 after beating the likes of Deji and Nate Robinson in his past outings.

Following the triumph, Paul went on to call out Daniel Cormier and take shots at the former UFC heavyweight champion on the Impaulsive podcast. His comments led to DC confronting The Problem Child at UFC 261. Later, Cormier claimed he wasn't looking to earn a payday in boxing but was rather willing to fight Jake in an MMA bout.

So let’s get this straight:



1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview



2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+)



3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”



4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

Cormier isn't the only fighter Jake Paul has had his issues with in the past few months. Paul also called out reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and took jabs at The Nigerian Nightmare on Twitter.

For his next fight, Jake Paul could box someone like KSI or even Tommy Fury. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. KSI has claimed he will be boxing Paul - having already boxed Logan Paul - yet it remains to be seen if the fight comes to fruition.