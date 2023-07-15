Kingpyn clash turns ugly: Elle Brooke left beaten and mocked by Astrid Wett after crushing defeat

Astrid Wett mocked Elle Brooke on Twitter after the latter’s loss in the Kingpyn boxing tournament.

On Saturday, July 15, Kingpyn held the second event in their influencer boxing tournament featuring a men’s and women’s bracket. In the women’s semifinals, Elle Brooke, arguably the most popular female influencer boxer, was matched up against Jully ‘Poca’ Oliveira.

The fight went all five rounds before ‘Poca’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, and 49-46). Brooke was devastated by the loss, but there was someone happy about the outcome. Astrid Wett, the rival of the Portsmouth native, celebrated her loss on Twitter with multiple tweets:

“AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAUAUAUAUAUAUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ELLE BROOKE HAS LOST AGAIN”

Astrid Wett @AstridWett AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAUAUAUAUAUAUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



ELLE BROOKE HAS LOST AGAIN

“WHOS THE UNDEFEATED CHAMPION NOW ELLE BROOKE”

Astrid Wett @AstridWett



WHOS THE UNDEFEATED CHAMPION NOW ELLE BROOKE

Shortly after Elle Brookes’ loss, her sister, Emily Brooke, lost the other semifinal matchup by unanimous decision against Avery ‘6ar6ie6’ Pongracz. Astrid Wett mocked Emily on Twitter for her loss as well:

“ELLE BROOKES SISTER LOST TOO OH MY GOD WHAT A NIGHT HAHAHAHAHAHAUAH”

On August 5, ‘Poca’ and ‘6ar6ie6’ will determine the women’s Kingpyn tournament winner. The championship boxing match is scheduled for August 5 inside the O2 Arena in London.

KINGPYN BOXING @kingpynboxing



def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46)



SF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with #Kingpyn Official Decision: @jullypocah def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,49-46,49-46) #Kingpyn SF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up| Partnered with @pixbet

Astrid Wett is done with people saying she’s not the best female influencer boxer

Astrid Wett has solidified herself as one of the best female boxers in the influencer boxing world. The 22-year-old holds a 2-0 record after securing a first-round TKO against Keelsey Colbran in October 2022, followed by a majority decision against Andrea-Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker on March 4.

Wett was associated with Misfits Boxing, so she wasn’t involved in the Kingpyn tournament. Once she saw Elle Brooke lose, her confidence in being the female influencer boxer grew. She had this to say on Twitter:

“I am SICK to death of people saying i’m not clear in this scene - tell me a female fighter that better technique than me… this isn’t one. Certain girls just swing , don’t jab and play the game and LOSE. I am the QUEEN for a reason.”

Astrid Wett @AstridWett I am SICK to death of people saying i’m not clear in this scene - tell me a female fighter that better technique than me… this isn’t one.



Certain girls just swing , don’t jab and play the game and LOSE. I am the QUEEN for a reason.

On July 29, Wett will fight for the first time as a self-promoter. The 22-year-old started a promotional called Wett Promotions, with their first event featuring her taking on Alexis Grace, who has 158,000 followers on Instagram.