What is KingPyn? Influencer boxing league goes bankrupt, cancels second-ever event

Just a year after its inception the influencer boxing promotion KingPyn has reportedly found itself in financial turmoil, filing for bankruptcy shortly after their second event in the highly anticipated 'high stakes' tournament. The tournament, originally slated to conclude on July 15, now faces an uncertain future.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch https://t.co/3nwi0Ae9Rw

In response to the resounding success of influencer boxing, a new company emerged last year, aiming to provide a platform for other aspiring influencers to step into the ring. While big names like Jake Paul and KSI had already captured the spotlight, there was a growing demand for more opportunities in the burgeoning world of influencer combat.

Led by Kalle Sauerland, the boxing promotion emerged as a strong contender against Misfits x DAZN in the world of influencer boxing. Their ambitious 'high stakes' tournament, spans multiple events throughout the year.

The upcoming Semi-Final showdown between AnEsonGib and Jarvis was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

KingPyn is recognized as one of the most prominent crossover boxing promotions worldwide, bringing together celebrities from various domains, including social media, music, gaming, streaming, reality television, and adult entertainment.

