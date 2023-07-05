Influencer boxing league KingPyn cancels second event after going bankrupt

Just a year after being formed, KingPyn has reportedly gone bankrupt.

Last year, the company was formed to help capitalize on the success of influencer boxing. While names such as Jake Paul and KSI have become household names, other influencers also wanted a place to compete. That led to the creation of Misfits Boxing last August.

To their credit, the Kalle Sauerland run promotion has had multiple successful events. Earlier this year, KingPyn took a step forward to compete with Misfits Boxing, signing multiple high-profile names including AnEsonGib and more.

While they held events in the past, they were far from major, or noteworthy. To compete with Misfits Boxing, the upstart promotion decided to sign some stars, but also get creative.

Those names were quickly inserted into an eight-man tournament, with the winner earning a million dollars. Later, the company also announced a women's Grand Prix, including two sisters, Elle and Emily Brooke. Earlier this year, the first round of the tournament went off without a hitch.

Dexerto @Dexerto Brazilmania takes over London as Whindersson Nunes finishes the fight at KingPyn Boxing Brazilmania takes over London as Whindersson Nunes finishes the fight at KingPyn Boxing https://t.co/yZJmF86yPz

AnEsonGib scored a win over Austin McBroom in their rematch, Whindersson Nunes got a highlight reel finish, and both sisters prevailed. The tournament was heating up, with the second round slated for July 15th in Ireland. Sadly, the event has now been canceled.

Furthermore, as first reported by Happy Punch, the company itself has gone bankrupt. Just ten days out from their second major event, KingPyn is reportedly now in shambles. As of now, the company hasn't confirmed the news.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch https://t.co/3nwi0Ae9Rw

KSI reacts to KingPyn going bankrupt

KSI is seemingly over the moon about KingPyn going out of business.

'The Nightmare' is the main face of Misfits Boxing, which means he has kept a close eye on his promotional competitors. Earlier this year, the YouTuber had a back-and-forth with a former friend, AnEsonGib, over a potential fight.

However, 'The Seven Figure Gibber' later signed with KingPyn, preventing a potential clash from occurring. With that fight off the table, and several former Misfit boxers being signed by the company, KSI is the biggest benefactor from today's news.

Furthermore, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is aware of that fact as well. On Twitter, KSI reacted to the news of the company going bankrupt. Based on his response, he's not too surprised, and actually suspected it would happen sooner rather than later.

With a potential fight with Tommy Fury back on the table as well, it seems everything is going well for the British star.

ksi @KSI twitter.com/happypunchprom… Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch Kingpyn has canceled their tournament after reportedly going bankrupt, multiple sources tell Happy Punch https://t.co/3nwi0Ae9Rw HAHAHAHA I KNEW IT HAHAHAHA I KNEW IT 😂😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/happypunchprom…

Poll : 0 votes