KSI gets trolled with a Logan Paul clip by popular YouTube boxer

AnEsonGib took a shot at KSI after 'The Nightmare' doubted him in his latest fight.

In April, 'Seven Figure Gibber' returned to the ring for his rematch against Austin McBroom. The two had previously faced off in September 2022, in one of the most entertaining influencer bouts to date. In the first round, McBroom dropped Gib badly.

Dexerto @Dexerto Austin McBroom’s trash talking against AnEsonGib didn’t age all that well after yesterday’s fight



Austin McBroom’s trash talking against AnEsonGib didn’t age all that well after yesterday’s fighthttps://t.co/F9As06ZcGh

However, he wound up getting back to his feet and dominating. The YouTuber survived the early onslaught, scoring three knockdowns to secure a fourth-round knockout win. Leading into their April rematch, many favored McBroom to earn the win.

Jake Paul picked him to win the second encounter, and KSI also expected AnEsonGib to have trouble. In a previous YouTube video, 'The Nightmare' remarked:

"It depends on the type of Austin we have. Forget about the first round. It's easy to hit Gib, Gib struggles with someone with power. It's not like Jake Paul, you saw what Jake Paul did to Gib."

In response, AnEsonGib mocked the comments in his latest YouTube video. The video was set to announce his return against Jarvis next month in the next round of the KingPyn tournament.

The YouTuber included the clip of KSI and then included a video of Logan Paul's knockdown of him in their 2019 bout. 'The Maverick' went on to lose the fight by split decision.

Who will KSI fight next?

Despite his back and forth with AnEsonGib, KSI is expected to face Tommy Fury next.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since a May clash with Joe Fournier. The bout was expected to be the biggest test of his career thus far, but it didn't turn out that way. Instead, the YouTuber won by second-round knockout, and he then had a face-off with 'TNT'.

Granted, that win over 'The Badass Billonaire' would later be overturned due to an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Nonetheless, the two are still expected to fight next, with both men recently confirming the bout is still slated for this year.

In fact, 'The Nightmare' has revealed that the bout could be announced soon. In a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, he stated:

"We're just waiting on Tommy essentially. We've just got to do a few things here and there to make sure it's all perfect. But, it's very very close. I'm working on training for that fight, that's what I want. Because I know as soon as I beat Tommy Fury, Jake Paul's whole career, his whole legacy is in the bin. I'll be laughing all the way to the bank and back."

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing



Who would win the fight if it happens? 🤔



@MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake KSI vs Tommy Fury is closeWho would win the fight if it happens? 🤔

Poll : 0 votes