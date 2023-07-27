Why did Astrid Wett leave KSI's Misfits Boxing? Reason behind the beef explained

Astrid Wett's issues with KSI and Misfits Boxing led to her departure earlier this month.

In the weird world of influencer boxing, the 22-year-old is seen as one of the biggest stars. Having signed with Misfits Boxing last year, she was one of the earliest women's fighters to gain momentum. At the company's second event last October, she scored a first-round knockout win over Keeley Colbran.

The following March, she would return to the ring to become Misfits' inaugural flyweight champion. Scoring a majority decision win over AJ Bunker, Wett moved to 2-0. Quickly, she called for a clash with opponent, and fellow contender, Elle Brooke.

However, four months later, neither woman is with Misfits Boxing. This Saturday, Astrid Wett is set to face Alexia Grace, in a fight that will be entirely self-promoted. Instead of being shown on DAZN, the event will be broadcast on the star's YouTube channel.

Earlier this month in a Twitter video, the flyweight champion discussed her issues with Misfits Boxing and KSI. There, Wett explained:

"KSI and Misfits, I have had enough. Ever since my fight in March, you have shown me no support. I've been constantly messaging to try and arrange another fight and I've been in training too. It's so poor and frustrating. I even have a fight that fans want to see, versus Alexia, and you won't even put it on."

Astrid Wett @AstridWett



I’m the Female Champion let me fight who I WANT.



@HappyPunchPromo @KEEMSTAR a big massive FUCK you to @MamsTaylor @MisfitsBoxing @SauerlandBros @KSII’m the Female Champion let me fight who I WANT.@HappyPunchPromo @KEEMSTAR pic.twitter.com/RmnEuwuDEk

Astrid Wett and KSI: History between the two

Astrid Wett has had a complicated relationship with KSI since her boxing career began.

The Misfits Boxing flyweight champion has gone viral on many occasions, one being from her weigh-in debut. Last year, Wett attempted to kiss 'The Nightmare' at a weigh-in and was quickly swatted away by the cruiserweight boxer.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ pic.twitter.com/CjhUQz5xE2 Astrid Wett tried to kiss KSI and got rejected

To his credit, he took the whole thing in stride as many joked about it. The clip quickly went viral, as Wett and KSI continued to joke about the scene for months following the weigh-in. In May, the flyweight got into controversy while attending another event.

During KSI's press conference with Joe Fournier, Astrid Wett got into a brawl in the venue with Alexia Grace. That situation led many to speculate that the two could fight each other in the future. As we now know, Misfits Boxing declined to book the fight.

As a result, the flyweight champion will return to the ring under her own banner on Saturday. It'll be interesting to see how profitable the event is compared to other influencer boxing cards.

Astrid Wett @AstridWett



Astrid Wett v Alexia Grace will be LIVE on Saturday 29th July for FREE on YouTube



@HappyPunchPromo @KEEMSTAR



@MisfitsBoxing should have kept your word. WETT PROMOTIONS FIRST EVER FIGHTAstrid Wett v Alexia Grace will be LIVE on Saturday 29th July for FREE on YouTube@HappyPunchPromo @KEEMSTAR@MisfitsBoxing should have kept your word. pic.twitter.com/Om6xHBb47A