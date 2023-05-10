WATCH: KSI does brutal neck exercises at Misfits Boxing open workout

Ahead of KSI's bout vs. Joe Fournier, the Youtuber turned boxer did some brutal neck exercises at today's open workout.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Faze Temper in January. The British star was originally hoping to face Dillon Danis at the event, but 'El Jefe' withdrew from the contest. Following the victory over the Temper, the YouTuber had a staredown with Joe Fournier.

'The Badass Billonaire' is set to be the biggest challenge of the influencer's career thus far. Fournier holds an undefeated professional record, as well as holding a WBA light-heavyweight regional title in the past. Ahead of his return, the YouTuber is confident that he will get a knockout win.

Furthermore, KSI isn't leaving any stone left unturned in his preparation. That was best shown by his neck exercises earlier today at the Misfits Boxing open workout. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer did some brutal neck bridges.

The workout was very similar to those previously done by the great Mike Tyson. However, 'Iron Mike' later stated that his brutal neck bridges led him to have neck pain and issues later in his career. Nonetheless, the British star thought the exercises made sense for him earlier today.

See KSI's brutal neck exercises in the video below:

KSI vs. Joe Fournier: Who is on the undercard?

KSI vs. Joe Fournier headline a fun DAZN pay-per-view outing in the U.K.

The card is slated for Wembley Arena and will go down on Saturday night. The aforementioned clash between 'The Nightmare' and 'The Badass Billionaire' will main event the card, but there are still some massive bouts for the undercard.

In the co-main event spot, Deji Olatunji will take on 'Swarmz'. 'The Tank' is the younger brother of KSI, and was last seen in the ring with Floyd Mayweather last November. In that outing, 'Money' scored a stoppage victory. For his part, Swarmz is coming off a stoppage win over Ryan Taylor in January.

However, the people's main event is likely 'Salt Papi's clash with Anthony Taylor. The former is 3-0 in his boxing journey thus far, while 'Pretty Boy' is a Bellator MMA veteran who's scored many victories in the Misfits Boxing ring thus far.

The entire card has influencers throughout, but the oddest bout is headlining the prelims. Gaming YouTubers 'Wings of Redemption' and 'Boogie2988' will compete in a heavyweight bout, with both men weighing in around 400 pounds.

Fight Lounge @fightlounge_ Saturday

YouTube Boxing:



MISFITS 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier (DAZN PPV) Saturday YouTube Boxing:MISFITS 007: KSI vs Joe Fournier (DAZN PPV) https://t.co/HS40HRSmae

