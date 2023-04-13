KSI has suffered massive black eye while sparring for Joe Fournier fight

Ahead of KSI's next fight against Joe Fournier, the YouTuber has been putting in sparring work.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since his clash with Faze Temper in January. The two YouTubers headlined a DAZN pay-per-view event, with the Brazilian getting the main event nod on short notice. The British star was originally slated to face Dillon Danis before his withdrawal.

However, it wouldn't end up mattering, as Temper was demolished in the first round. After the highlight-reel knockout, the British boxer headed outside the ring for a faceoff with Joe Fournier. 'The Billionaire Badass' had called out the YouTuber in the months preceding his return.

The fight is expected to be the biggest challenge of KSI's career thus far, and he's not shying away from that fact. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been putting in a lot of work in the gym, and that includes some hard sparring rounds.

Sadly, the British star suffered a massive black eye in sparring recently. While they're not expected to postpone their matchup next month, the YouTuber did discuss his return in a recent video. He stated:

"Mind the eye. I did it in sparring, just a clash of heads. Training camp is going well... I've just been going one hundred miles an hour, in general, this year."

See his comments and black eye in the video below:

KSI next fight: Who is his next opponent?

KSI's next fight with Joe Fournier is expected to be the most challenging of his career, and for good reason.

'The Badass Billionaire' isn't exactly the biggest name in combat sports, but he's been relevant in the influencer boxing world for a few years now. Fournier made headlines for years for calling out Jake and Logan Paul.

While he missed out on those matchups, he will get to box another YouTuber, KSI, next month at Wembley Arena. Ahead of his return, 'The Nightmare' has stated his goal is to beat the established boxer, something his longtime rival, 'The Problem Child', couldn't do.

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing



is looking to do what his biggest rival couldn’t and defeat a professional boxer



| May 13 | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake 🤷‍♂️ “Jake Paul tested himself against Tommy Fury and failed.” @KSI is looking to do what his biggest rival couldn’t and defeat a professional boxer #KSIFournier | May 13 | @MF_DAZNXSeries 🤷‍♂️ “Jake Paul tested himself against Tommy Fury and failed.”@KSI is looking to do what his biggest rival couldn’t and defeat a professional boxer 💪#KSIFournier | May 13 | @MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake https://t.co/c98uNDaJZA

However, it's not going to be easy. While Fournier's resume is lacking, he has been boxing for years now. He holds a 9-0 professional record and is a former WBA international light-heavyweight champion. Furthermore, his sole career loss was to David Haye in an exhibition bout.

Nonetheless, KSI is the betting favorite for his return against Joe Fournier. If he's successful, the YouTuber has discussed his plans to possibly face Tommy Fury next.

David Haye @davidhaye



See you at the 🏟️



#KSIFournier @MisfitsBoxing @DAZNBoxing The toughest test yet for @KSI on May 13th. In Joe Fournier he takes on a bona fide boxer, unbeaten, plenty of knockouts and someone I have gone the full distance with. Give me your prediction belowSee you at the @OVOArena 🏟️ The toughest test yet for @KSI on May 13th. In Joe Fournier he takes on a bona fide boxer, unbeaten, plenty of knockouts and someone I have gone the full distance with. Give me your prediction below 👇 See you at the @OVOArena 😉🏟️#KSIFournier @MisfitsBoxing @DAZNBoxing 💥 https://t.co/yklwDB90az

Poll : 0 votes