Logan Paul undercard fighter Walid Sharks brutally insults Jake Paul and Tommy Fury days before PRIME card 

Walid Sharks has hit at Jake Paul and Tommy Days just days before his return.

On social media, some fans likely noticed that 'The Problem Child' recently called out Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar is fresh off his win over Jermell Charlo earlier this month. Days later, the callout came from Paul.

For his part, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been out of the ring since an August win over Nate Diaz. While Paul lost his first real boxing test against Tommy Fury earlier this year, he feels confident against Alvarez. So confident, he even posted a poster for the possible bout.

Now, don't worry, Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez isn't going down anytime soon. That poster was nothing more than a fanmade one. Furthermore, Paul has admitted that he's just trying to manifest the bout into reality and that there's no talk as of now.

That's good news to one Walid Sharks. The Misfits Boxing star is currently set to return against Deen The Great on the undercard of 'The Prime Card'. The event is set to be headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis features as the co-main event, later this month.

Nonetheless, Sharks hit back at Paul for calling out Alvarez on social media. In a recent social media post, he also took a bit of a shot at 'TNT', labeling him the "worst pro boxer". One has to wonder if that'll lead to any drama next week.

Expand Tweet

Who is Walid Sharks fighting later this month?

On the undercard of The Prime Card, Walid Sharks will return to face Deen The Great.

The two famously had a heated rivalry that lasted around a year. Last Fall, they clashed in the main event of Misfits 003, in the best fight in promotional history thus far.

In that fight last November, The Great was knocked down several times in the early portions of the bout. However, in round three, he had a massive turnaround. He eventually scored a knockout win over Sharks, becoming the inaugural lightweight champion.

Expand Tweet

Almost instantly following the bout, there was talk of a rematch. While the two eventually fought as tag team partners and won earlier this year, it was clear they weren't on the same page. In fact, the two even had somewhat of a post-fight scuffle, despite winning.

Expand Tweet

Now, they'll get to meet in the ring once again later this month, but this time, they'll be enemies.