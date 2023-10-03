"He will send u back to Disney channel" - Jake Paul gets trolled online for fake Canelo Alvarez fight poster 

Fans have reacted to talk of Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' is one of many named to call out the Mexican boxer after his win this Saturday. Last weekend, Alvarez returned to the ring to score a win over light-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' was knocked down and battered to a decision defeat.

Following the win, many called out the super-middleweight champion, including Paul. For his part, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August. That win over the UFC legend was enough for him to believe that he could defeat Alvarez.

On social media, Jake Paul even uploaded a fake poster for a fight with Canelo Alvarez. In the post, 'The Problem Child' stated that he would manifest the fight into reality. Unfortunately for him, a lot of fans weren't very impressed with the callout.

On Instagram, many ripped the YouTuber for posting the fake poster. Many joked that Alvarez would send Paul back to his previous career as a Disney star. Others, meanwhile, opined that a fight between the stars likely wouldn't even be close.

Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez: Could the fight happen?

Don't expect to see Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez anytime soon, if ever.

'The Problem Child' has repeatedly called out the Mexican boxer in the past. While his recent post featuring a fake poster for Alvarez has garnered a lot of attention, this is far from the first time that he's called for the fight.

However, the super-middleweight champion has shown no interest as of now. As a boxer who is in his prime and is eyeing a potential fight with Terence Crawford, a fight with Paul wouldn't make any sense. Furthermore, he seems to believe that it wouldn't make sense at any point in his career.

However, Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul could happen as an exhibition after the Mexican star retired. In an interview with The Breakfast Club taken prior to his win over Jermell Charlo, the champion stated:

"Yeah maybe [an exhibition] but not right now. No [not a real fight], not now... Not right now because I'm chasing other things in my career. But, you never know. Maybe later, [after I retire]... [I] don't disrespect Jake Paul and what he's doing, he can do whatever he wants. But it's not for real boxing, for my career."

See his comments below (7:20):

