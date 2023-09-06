Oscar De La Hoya believes 'Master' Terence Crawford would easily dominate Canelo Alvarez 

Oscar De La Hoya believes Canelo Alvarez would badly lose to Terence Crawford.

The Mexican superstar is slated to return later this month opposite Jermell Charlo. The two men will headline a Showtime pay-per-view offering, in a historic matchup. It'll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed male champions face off.

Ahead of the outing, 'Bud' has become a fixture of the build-up. Crawford recently defeated Errol Spence Jr. by knockout in July, becoming a two-time undisputed champion. Ahead of Canelo's fight with Charlo, he's called to face the winner to become a three-time undisputed.

If Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo and has to face Terence Crawford, it won't even be close. Well, that's the thought process for promoter Oscar De La Hoya. 'Golden Boy' famously promoted Alvarez for years but didn't believe in his chances against Crawford.

The former champion previewed the fight in a recent interview with FightHubTV. There, De La Hoya opined:

“Terence Crawford will beat Canelo anytime. Anytime. Because, and this is, look, I said before, the big talented man will beat the small talented fighter but Terence Crawford is not small. Terence Crawford is a big guy. He can walk around at 168 if he wants to... But with just the skillset alone, Terence Crawford is a master. He will make Canelo look like a child. He will make him look like a child."

Canelo Alvarez takes aim at Terence Crawford's resume

Canelo Alvarez wants fans to pump the breaks a little bit.

'Bud' called out the Mexican boxer as well as Jermell Charlo ahead of their pay-per-view clash. Since Terence Crawford's win earlier this summer, he's quickly become one of the biggest, and most beloved names in the sport.

That's likely why many are so intrigued to see him go up three weight classes to face Alvarez. While just about any boxer would be a massive underdog in that situation, clearly, many give Crawford a shot.

However, Canelo Alvarez has questioned just how competitive Terence Crawford could be. In a recent interview with TMZ, he took aim at the welterweight's resume, saying that he's only beaten one good fighter. He opined:

"Like I always say, I respect Terence Crawford. He's a very talented fighter, but he just wins one big fight. If you see his record, see his resume. He's beat one good fighter, Errol Spence. Other than that, I don't think he's beaten other great fighters like Spence."