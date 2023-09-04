Canelo Alvarez raises question about Terence Crawford's boxing resume

Canelo Alvarez wants to pump the breaks on Terence Crawford and his resume.

Earlier this summer, 'Bud' made history against Errol Spence Jr. In their Showtime pay-per-view main event, he dominated 'The Truth' winning by ninth-round stoppage. With the victory, he became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, he also became the first male boxer to become undisputed in a second weight class. In the weeks since his win, Crawford has made it clear that he's not done there. He's already set his sights on the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, slated for later this month.

For his part, the Mexican boxer discussed the potential bout in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. There, Canelo Alvarez paid respect to Terence Crawford, praising him for his recent win. However, he also took a bit of aim at his resume.

In the super-middleweight champion's eyes, that win over Spence Jr. is one of only a few major ones for Crawford. In the interview, Alvarez opined:

"Like I always say, I respect Terence Crawford. He's a very talented fighter, but he just wins one big fight. If you see his record, see his resume. He's beat one good fighter, Errol Spence. Other than that, I don't think he's beaten other great fighters like Spence."

Terence Crawford explains confidence against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford has explained why he believes a fight with Canelo Alvarez makes sense.

Currently, both 'Bud' and the Mexican boxer are tied up with other matchups. Later this month, Alvarez will return to the ring for an undisputed title clash with Jermell Charlo. Meanwhile, Crawford's rematch with Errol Spence Jr. is expected in December.

Nonetheless, the two have already teased that they will face off after their next fights. Terence Crawford's motivation is clear, three-time undisputed championship status. However, why not fight Charlo after September instead?

'Iron Man' is currently the undisputed champion down at light-middleweight. While Crawford first had interest in that matchup, he's instead narrowed down Alvarez as his next fight. On the Joe Rogan Experience last month, 'Bud' explained why he wanted the fight.

There, he explained that Alvarez is the perfect opponent for financial reasons. However, size-wise, it works too. Crawford opined:

“Canelo's not a big guy, he's 5ft 8ins. He's big muscular-wise, but as far as height? Nah. I think it can happen. If he beats Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez is the biggest fight in boxing, hands down.”