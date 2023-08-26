Who is fighting on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card? Pay-per-view undercard announced

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card was recently revealed.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since a May demolition of John Ryder. Following the victory, he called for a longshot rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The Russian famously defeated him at light-heavyweight last year by unanimous decision.

However, after that bout failed to come together, he shifted focus to Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' is currently the reigning champion down at 154 pounds. His September bout with Alvarez will be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions fight.

While Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo is a great fight on paper, to begin with, promoters have now revealed the pay-per-view undercard. In the co-main event, 22-year-old prospect Jesus Ramos Jr. will return to face former title challenger Erickson Lubin.

Also slated for the pay-per-view undercard is a battle of former champions. Yordenis Ugas, who famously defeated Manny Pacquiao in their August 2021 bout, will return to face Mario Barrios. 'El Azetca' previously held the ring with Keith Thurman, and Gervonta Davis, respectively.

Lastly, a battle of middleweight prospects Elijah Garcia and Jose Resendiz. The latter is coming off the biggest win of his career in March, scoring a stoppage win over Jarrett Hurd. He will now look to build upon that momentum against Garcia.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card: 'Iron Man' dismisses media talk

Ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, the light-middleweight champion doesn't care about the media.

The fight announcement earlier this summer quite frankly caught many off guard. The reasoning is that Alvarez was first linked to Jermall Charlo, who is a champion up at middleweight. Jumping up one weight class didn't seem unfeasible.

However, the fight instead went to his brother, who would jump two weight classes. Since the bout's announcement, Jermell Charlo has consistently been an underdog. Not only in the betting line but also based on comments from fighters and media.

While the light-middleweight champion dismissed Mike Tyson picking against him, he did take aim at the media earlier this month. At the opening press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez, Charlo slammed:

"F*** them, they don't like me. They never liked me anyways, them motherf****** don't like me. They write all that crazy a** s***, they talk crazy about me. They talk crazy about him like, be proud of what's going on. Be happy for the fight but I don't care about them."

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight