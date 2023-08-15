Jermell Charlo gives blatant response to media ruling him out against Canelo Alvarez

Ahead of Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez, 'Iron Man' is taking aim at the media.

The light-middleweight champion has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Brian Castano last summer. That victory was a massive one, making him the unified champion down at 154 pounds. A year later, Charlo will be making his return up at 168 pounds.

In late September, he will face unified super-middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. The fight will be a historic one, as it'll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions clash. That being said, many fans and critics are counting Charlo out.

At Tuesday's Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez press conference, 'Iron Man' took aim at some of those critics. The host of the presser, Brian Custer, asked the light-middleweight titleholder what he thought about some of the media disrespect he's had since the fight announcement.

In response, Charlo slammed them for doubting him not in this fight, but all of them. The 33-year-old said:

"F*** them, they don't like me. They never liked me anyways, them motherf****** don't like me. They write all that crazy a** s***, they talk crazy about me. They talk crazy about him like, be proud of what's going on. Be happy for the fight but I don't care about them."

Expand Tweet

Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez: Mike Tyson offers a prediction

Mike Tyson has given his thoughts about Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez.

As of now, the Mexican superstar is widely expected to win the bout. No disrespect to 'Iron Man', but many believe that he's undersized for the bout, especially given that he's coming up not only one but two weight classes.

As of now, the unified light-middleweight champion is a sizeable betting underdog for his fight against Canelo Alvarez. While Jermell Charlo is unhappy about some of that media disrespect, it's safe to say that Mike Tyson is also worried about his chances.

In a recent interview with ES NEWS, 'Iron Mike' previewed the fight. There, he picked Alvarez to emerge victorious. However, he added that the Mexican superstar should shore up his defense after his May firefight with John Ryder.

In the interview, Tyson stated:

"I think Canelo should beat him. Over power him. But Canelo's not moving his head nowhere. That other guy [John Ryder] was hitting him and that gave him the confidence, he believed he could hit Canelo."