Jermell Charlo gives nonchalant reaction to Mike Tyson's prediction for Canelo Alvarez fight 

Ahead of Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez, 'Iron Man' has responded to Mike Tyson.

The two unified champions are set to square off next month in Las Vegas, in a historic clash. It'll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed titleholders from two different weight classes face off. For Charlo, he's coming up not one, but two weight classes.

The current unified light-middleweight champion, Charlo defeated Brian Castano via TKO last May. Although it was an impressive win, given the layoff and weight difference, Mike Tyson is a bit concerned for Charlo. Recently, 'Iron Mike' picked Alvarez to win, stating that the lighter champion would likely be overpowered at 168 pounds.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jermell Charlo responded to the heavyweight legend. There, the light-middleweight champion stated that Mike Tyson can say what he wants, given his legendary status.

That's exactly what Charlo himself is trying to attain next month in Sin City. In the interview, the undisputed champion responded to Tyson:

"Mike Tyson is Mike Tyson man, he can say whatever he wants. He's the goat, he's a legend. So, it's cool. I've got a lot of honor and a lot of respect for Mike Tyson. Matter of fact, Canelo too, he a legend too. That's the thing about me, I'm being great right now, I'm trying to be great."

Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez: 'Iron Man' dismisses rumors

Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez was apparently always the plan.

Earlier this summer, when the fight was announced, it caught many fans off guard. The reason is that in the months preceding the announcement, there were rumors that Alvarez would fight Jermall Charlo.

'Hitman' is a champion at 160 pounds, but has been out of action for well over two years. While he previously called to face the Mexican superstar, the fight instead went to his brother, Jermell. At the time, reports stated that the opponent's change was somewhat last-minute.

However, Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez was always the plan according to the former's comments in an interview with TMZ Sports. There, Jermell revealed:

"I've been training, I've been knowing about this fight. I've been had this fight locked in, it was only a matter of time before the world got to hear. All the people that were wrong, you all was wrong. It was Jermell Charlo fighting him from the beginning, it was always that. But, whenever you're not really under Al Heymon's roof, they don't understand what's going on in the game."