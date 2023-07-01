It was inactivity and personal issues that led Canelo Alvarez to make a last-second opponent change.

The Mexican superstar made headlines when he shockingly left Matchroom for PBC earlier this month. However, considering it was a three-fight deal for $100 million, it was hard to blame him. For his promotional debut, he was expected to face Jermall Charlo on September 16th.

'Hitman' is the reigning WBC middleweight champion, and previously called to face Alvarez. However, he last competed in June 2021, scoring a unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel. That inactivity, combined with personal issues, has led to a last-second switch, as previously reported by Dan Rafael.

Last night, Canelo Alvarez officially announced his return for September 30th in Las Vegas. Instead of facing his brother Jermall Charlo, he will face Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' has been much more active by comparison, knocking out Brian Castano last May.

That victory made Jermell Charlo an undisputed champion down at light-middleweight. Just a year later, he will now be heading up to weight classes to face the biggest star in the sport, Canelo Alvarez.

Much like Charlo, the Mexican superstar is an undisputed champion. It is the first time that two undisputed champions will fight each other in the four-belt era of the sport.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo



🗓️ Sept. 30

Las Vegas UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED🗓️ Sept. 30Las Vegas UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED 🗓️ Sept. 30 📍Las Vegas https://t.co/pAlSN5VszU

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Opening Betting Odds

Canelo Alvarez has opened as a sizeable betting favorite for his return against Jermell Charlo.

The fight came out of nowhere, mainly due to previous reports about the Mexican champion fighting Jermall Charlo. Nonetheless, September's clash is arguably more exciting, as 'Iron Man' has been active in the sport, fighting as recently as last summer.

Furthermore, he's also the top name at 154 pounds, having earned all the belts. While he's coming up two weight classes, it's well-known that Alvarez isn't exactly a massive super-middleweight, as he regularly shifts weight classes as well.

Nonetheless, oddsmakers are riding with Canelo Alvarez to win the battle of undisputed champions. According to the opening line from SportsBettingDime, the Mexican boxer has opened as a -200 favorite for his return to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo is a slight +160 underdog for his move to 168 pounds. It's worth noting that the line will likely change, as fans get closer to fight night. However, as of now, it seems that fans and bettors believe Alvarez has the edge in September.

Poll : 0 votes