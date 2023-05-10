Jermell Charlo slams Canelo Alvarez for "s*****" victory against John Ryder

Jermell Charlo has slammed Canelo Alvarez after his win over John Ryder.

The Mexican superstar returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Mexico. The bout was his first in his home country in over a decade, and Alvarez put on a show against 'The Gorilla'. He wound up battering the British star throughout the 12-round contest.

Furthermore, the super-middleweight champion bloodied his opponent, scoring a knockdown. Despite all the damage, Ryder was able to fight on, and somehow reach the final bell. However, it wasn't a shock when Alvarez got the nod by a lopsided unanimous decision.

With that, Canelo Alvarez was back in the win column and had another defense of his super-middleweight crown. However, he won't have long to sit and enjoy his victory, as he's already been called out by Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' has been out of action since a knockout win over Brian Castano last May.

The undisputed light middleweight champion took to social media with a video callout. In the video, Charlo stated:

"Let me show y'all what it is, why don't y'all make Canelo vs. Charlo? F*** y'all talking about, somebody put that s*** together. Charlo will fight anybody, I ain't ever ducked any smoke... F*** it, that bitch can’t beat me with that s***** last performance."

See his comments in the callout video below:

Canelo Alvarez: Will he face Jermell Charlo next?

Sadly for Jermell Charlo, there's virtually no chance he'll be fighting Canelo Alvarez any time soon.

Credit to 'Iron Man' for the challenge, but he's not even in the same weight class as the Mexican superstar. Not even just that, Charlo is two weight classes below the dominant Alvarez.

Furthermore, he already has a busy schedule slated for 2023. Following his latest win over John Ryder in Mexico, Alvarez called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The Russian previously dominated the super-middleweight champion en route to a decision win last year.

Since then, the Mexican boxer has continued to call for a rematch. For his part, the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion has been disinterested thus far. Luckily for Alvarez, he has a lot of belts to defend, and he has a ready-made contender in David Benavidez.

'The Mexican Monster' has been fastly rising to the ranks of the super-middleweight champion. Names such as Mike Tyson have even predicted that he Benavidez would defeat Alvarez in a future matchup.

With that in mind, the Mexican champion already has a lot on his plate for the rest of this year.

