Errol Spence Jr. believes that Canelo Alvarez's next fight shouldn't be against Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican superstar made his return to the ring over the weekend in Mexico. The bout was Alvarez's first in his home country in over a decade, and he made the most of it. In the DAZN pay-per-view main event, he defended his super-middleweight titles against John Ryder.

Alvarez bloodied Ryder in the contest, scoring multiple knockdowns en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Following the win, the Mexican boxer called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

The two previously faced off in May 2022, with the Russian scoring an upset decision victory. Since then, Alvarez has continually called for a rematch, but Errol Spence Jr. believes the bout is a bad idea. 'The Truth' discussed the fight in a recent interview with ESNews.

There, the welterweight champion stated that light-heavyweight is pushing it a bit for Canelo Alvarez in terms of weight. In the interview, Spence Jr. stated:

"He should stay away from Bivol, he should stay away from [Artur] Beterbiev too, s***. Go back to 168 [pounds] and handle your business but I feel 175 is pushing it man. I don't feel like his power affects them at 175 like it does at the lower weights."

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Will he rematch Dmitry Bivol?

Canelo Alvarez's next fight could be against Dmitry Bivol, but there are still multiple hurdles to make it happen.

The biggest issue is that the Russian champion literally just doesn't want the fight. While many would love the chance to face Alvarez in a massive payday, Bivol has taken a different viewpoint.

Instead, he's focusing on a potential light-heavyweight title unification bout with Artur Beterbiev. The two men have dominated 175 pounds for years, and are hoping to fight later this year. However, that's not the only hurdle for Canelo Alvarez.

The other big issue that he has to deal with is David Benavidez. 'The Mexican Monster' is the reigning WBC interim super middleweight champion, and is coming off a win over Caleb Plant in March. Following that win, many felt that Benavidez earned a shot at Alvarez.

Furthermore, many high-profile names, including Mike Tyson, believe David Benavidez is the biggest challenge to Canelo Alvarez's title reign. Given all the aforementioned factors, the Mexican superstar might have to wait for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

