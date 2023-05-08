Who did Canelo Alvarez call out after his latest win? Mexican superstar hoping for high-profile rematch next

Following Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, the Mexican superstar called out Dmitry Bivol.

The unified super-middleweight champion returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Mexico. The bout was Alvarez's first in his home country in over a decade and he didn't disappoint. Standing opposite the Mexican boxer was John Ryder, who entered the contest on a four-fight winning streak.

However, that winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday night. In the DAZN pay-per-view main event, Alvarez battered 'The Gorilla'. He wound up scoring multiple knockdowns in the 12-round affair, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, Canelo Alvarez didn't tease a potential clash with David Benavidez, as many had hoped. Instead, the Mexican superstar called for a rematch with WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol.

The Russian dominated their previous matchup in May 2022, winning by unanimous decision. 12 months later, Alvarez is hoping for a second crack at Bivol, as he stated in the post-fight interview. There, he stated:

"Everybody knows, we want the rematch with Bivol. If that fight with Bivol doesn't happen, then we'll see. I am able to fight anybody. Same rules, same terms, same everything. I just want it that way."

See his comments in the post-fight interview below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Boxers pay respect post-fight

Following Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, the two champions paid respect to each other.

Heading into Saturday's main event, few gave 'The Gorilla' a shot. It's hard to blame them after all, as Ryder had suffered several losses to names that Alvarez had dominated, such as Callum Smith.

However, on fight night, the British boxer showed his trademark heart. Despite being bloodied and having his nose shattered, he continued to fight on despite several knockdowns. While Ryder came up short by unanimous decision, he still scored a moral victory in the eyes of some by making it the full 12-rounds.

Following the contest, Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder had a brief meeting backstage. Luckily, cameras were around to capture the two super-middleweight stars talking and paying respect to one another. While they were warriors in the ring, they were very polite and respectful outside of it.

In the video, the Mexican superstar applauded his opponent, stating:

"Yeah I felt it! You're tough, very strong. Glad to share the ring with you, thank you so much."

See Alvarez and Ryder pay respect in the video below:

