Will Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch happen? Manager claims team is reluctant

Canelo Alvarez's next fight seemingly won't be a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican superstar has been out of action since his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin last September. In that outing, Alvarez ended his rivalry with 'GGG' by winning a lopsided unanimous decision. However, many will likely forget that the trilogy bout almost didn't happen.

In the months leading into the contest, there was debate about whether it would occur. The reason was that Alvarez still had unfinished business at light-heavyweight with Dmitry Bivol. The Russian defeated him by unanimous decision in May, his first loss in a decade.

Following the defeat, Canelo Alvarez called for a rematch with the light-heavyweight champion. However, he wound up forgoing the second bout to face Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time. Now, it seems that Alvarez will never fight Bivol again.

The light-heavyweight champion's manager, Vadim Kornilov, discussed a possible rematch with RingTV. There, he stated that while Alvarez wants a rematch, his management isn't into the idea. Kornilov revealed:

“I do believe that Eddie, the fans and DAZN want the rematch. There is no doubt this fight is attractive, as this is a fight Canelo clearly lost by majority of the rounds. I am sure Canelo personally wants revenge as well. At the same time, I don’t think Canelo’s team wants this fight and everything will be done to try to avoid this rematch and I don’t blame them."

Canelo Alvarez's next fight: Who is he facing?

Conversations about Canelo Alvarez's next fight are ultimately irrelevant right now.

As of now, the super-middleweight champion is slated to face John Ryder next month in Mexico. 'The Gorilla' earned a shot at Alvarez by defeating Zach Parker last year to win the interim WBO super-middleweight title.

The two will headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash in May, with the British star entering the matchup inspired. Ryder is riding the best stretch of his career thus far, having defeated names in his current winning streak such as Daniel Jacobs.

Regardless, Ryder is currently a massive underdog for his clash against Alvarez next month. While most oddsmakers give the British challenger very little chance, there's been larger upsets. In the end, Dmitry Bivol was also supposed to lose to the Mexican star.

Ultimately, Canelo Alvarez's future at light-heavyweight is still hanging in the balance until May 6. If he gets through the tough and durable John Ryder, a possible rematch with Bivol becomes much more likely.

