Dmitry Bivol shuts down possible rematch with Canelo Alvarez

A rematch with Canelo Alvarez is not a priority for Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican superstar first met the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion in May. Despite heading into the fight as a massive favorite, Alvarez was given a boxing clinic by the Russian.

The light-heavyweight titleholder battered and outboxed the star en route to a 12-round decision victory. Following the fight, Alvarez voiced his desire for an immediate rematch but quickly went against his word. Instead, he wound up facing Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

The super-middleweight champion would end up defeating 'GGG' by decision, setting the stage for a possible rematch with Bivol. However, a second clash would have to wait a bit, as Alvarez was set for hand surgery that would keep him out of action.

While Canelo Alvarez initially estimated that he could be out of the ring for upwards of a year, that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, he and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have stated that he could return as soon as May.

Whenever he does return, don't expect him to face Dmitry Bivol. In an interview with ESNews, the Russian shot down the rematch. Instead, saying that he would prefer to face Artur Beterbiev to become the undisputed light-heavyweight champion.

He stated:

"I want to be undisputed, this is my goal, I want to be undisputed... [The rematch with Alvarez isn't a priority], my priority is to get another belt, undisputed."

See his comments in the video below (:30):

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

Dmitry Bivol's comments come as no surprise, given that he's seemed uninterested in facing Canelo Alvarez since their first fight.

Nonetheless, the Mexican superstar had the chance to force a rematch, as he had a clause following their May encounter. Instead, he chose to face 'GGG' in a trilogy outing, making it more difficult to arrange a possible rematch with Bivol.

With that in mind, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have been preparing a different opponent for Canelo Alvarez's return. Over the last few weeks, both the boxer and the promoter have been hinting that a date with John Ryder would be next.

'The Gorilla' claimed the WBO interim super middleweight championship with a win over Zach Parker but is expected to provide little threat to Alvarez. Nonetheless, fans are excited over the possible contest given that it could be the first time the Mexican superstar travels to compete in the U.K.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has told reporters that he wants to make Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder at a stadium in London next and said he's already text Canelo's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso about it following Ryder's win over Zach Parker. Eddie Hearn has told reporters that he wants to make Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder at a stadium in London next and said he's already text Canelo's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso about it following Ryder's win over Zach Parker.

Poll : 0 votes