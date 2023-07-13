Jermall Charlo spills the real reason he gave up Canelo Alvarez fight to brother Jermell

Jermall Charlo has explained why he's not fighting Canelo Alvarez, but his brother is.

'Hitman' has been out of the cage for over two years, last facing Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. Since then, Charlo has been on the sidelines, consistently calling for a high-profile fight. To his credit, he shockingly secured one this summer.

After months of calling out the Mexican superstar, Canelo Alvarez agreed to the fight. Last month, the super-middleweight champion shockingly left Matchroom in favor of PBC. Alvarez signed a three-fight, $100 million dollar deal, with the first fight slated to be Charlo in September.

While Canelo Alvarez is still fighting a Charlo on September 30, it's not Jermall. Instead, it's Jermell, who is coming up two-weight classes for the fight. 'Iron Man' is currently the unified light middleweight champion, and will come up to face the unified super-middleweight champion.

The history-making fight is only happening thanks to Jermall Charlo, as he revealed in an Instagram Live. There, he revealed that he signed the contract, but decided to turn the fight down so his brother could fight Alvarez.

In the stream, Charlo stated:

“I’ll tell you the real stuff. I signed a contract with Canelo too, but I gave it to my brother first so we both make money. We’re going to both make money. I didn’t really want to go on a live, but I gave the fight to my f***ing brother, okay? Y’all are mad at me? I gave the fight to my brother. Let my brother fight, my brother got to go up two weight-classes. I want to fight the motherf***er, but it is what is it.”

Jermell Charlo reveals weight gain for Canelo Alvarez fight

Jermell Charlo is already packing on the pounds for September.

The fight will be the first for 'Iron Man' in over a year, last defeating Brian Castano in May 2022. That victory made Charlo a unified champion down at light-middleweight. Now, he'll look to do it again.

September's clash will be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off. Ahead of the fight, Charlo is taking no chances and is clearly putting his best foot forward. On social media, the champion has uploaded photos of his training camp.

In a post made since the fight announcement, Jermell Charlo showed his super-middleweight frame. While he wasn't expected to be in a fight with Canelo Alvarez, he's clearly making the most of the opportunity.

