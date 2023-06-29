Canelo Alvarez releases first public statement after signing $100m deal with PBC

Canelo Alvarez is ready to fight anyone and everyone after signing with PBC.

In May, the Mexican superstar returned to the ring to face John Ryder. The bout was a homecoming for the super-middleweight champion, as it was his first in Mexico in over a decade. There, he didn't let fans down.

In their DAZN main event last month, Alvarez dominated 'The Gorilla'. He wound up scoring multiple knockdowns, battering the Brit to score a lopsided decision victory. Following the win, Alvarez called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

In May 2021, the two previously faced off for light-heavyweight gold. There, Bivol outboxed the smaller champion en route to a unanimous decision victory. As it turns out, the Russian felt sure in his first victory, declining a September rematch.

With that off the table, Canelo Alvarez decided to see what other promoters are offering. Earlier this week, the Mexican star shocked fans, and also fellow promoters, by signing with PBC. According to reports, the deal is for three fights and will be worth upwards of $100 million dollars.

Since the news, the Mexican champion has been quiet on social media. However, Alvarez has now released a statement on social media. On Twitter, the superstar offered that he's ready to fight everyone under the PBC promotion.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Looks like it’s CANELO VS EVERYBODY🤣 I love it Looks like it’s CANELO VS EVERYBODY🤣 I love it 😈😈

When will Canelo Alvarez return to the ring?

Canelo Alvarez's first fight with PBC will come on September 16 against Jermall Charlo.

While the super-middleweight champion previously planned for a light-heavyweight move, that is now off the table. With a rematch with Dmitry Bivol now impossible, he's instead deciding to fight 'Hit Man'.

While the Mexican boxer is typically the one to jump weight classes, he's now on the opposite end in this matchup. In September, Alvarez will welcome Charlo to the super-middleweight weight class for the first time.

To date, Jermall Charlo has dominated foes down at light-middleweight, and middleweight. However, he's been out of the ring for well over two years. Charlo last competed in June 2021, scoring a unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel.

Since then, the middleweight star has been calling to face a high-profile name. While he's been linked to others, there are no names bigger than Canelo Alvarez in the sport of boxing. As of now, the two are set to collide in September, although, the pay-per-view distributor, as well as the location of the event, are yet to be announced.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



It’s a three-fight deal for Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell @MikeCoppinger It’s a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024. Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.It’s a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024. https://t.co/g9itXutabH

Poll : 0 votes