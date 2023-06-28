"They would give their left testicle" - Eddie Hearn makes 'jealousy' accusations after Canelo Alvarez leaves Matchroom

Eddie Hearn doesn't care about other promoters' thoughts about Canelo Alvarez and Matchroom.

The Mexican superstar made headlines earlier this week when he shockingly left the promotion. While Alvarez was frustrated about his lack of an ability to score a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, few expected him to leave Matchroom.

Instead, that's exactly what he did. Alvarez signed with Al Heymon and PBC, and they quickly sent his promotional debut. In September, the Mexican champion will return to the ring to face Jermall Charlo, who has called him out for a while now.

Predictably, many took the free agency news to kick Eddie Hearn while he was down. Unsurprisingly, names such as Oscar De La Hoya, Leonard Ellerbe, and more decided to mock the head of Matchroom.

In an interview with Boxing Social, the promoter shook off all those insults. Hearn stated that even without Alvarez, he's still positioned far better than most in the industry. In the interview, he stated:

“You've got Leonard Ellerbe, Lou Dibella, and Oscar De La Hoya all completely obsessed with me. And they are all jealous. They would laugh at that, but they would give their left testicle to be in my position with my TV deals, roster, global platform, and schedule. It's weird to watch someone's demise so badly ... It just makes me work harder, and makes me more determined to win."

Canelo Alvarez already in training for Jermall Charlo fight

Canelo Alvarez is wasting zero time getting prepared for his return to the ring.

The Mexican superstar is already fresh off his return last month in Mexico. The bout was his first in his home country in over a decade, and he didn't disappoint. Alvarez faced John Ryder, who claimed WBO super-middleweight interim gold last Fall.

However, 'The Gorilla' was no match for the undisputed champion. Alvarez wound up dominating Ryder en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Following the win, he called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. However, as we've learned, it failed to come to fruition.

However, Canelo Alvarez is not a man who rests on his laurels. Earlier this week, he signed a three-fight deal with PBC, reportedly worth over 100 million dollars. With his promotional debut with Al Heymon isn't until September, Alvarez doesn't care.

Instead, he's already back working in the gym for his return. While many would likely take time to celebrate the massive contract, Alvarez isn't cut from that cloth.

