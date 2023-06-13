Dmitry Bivol laughs off Canelo Alvarez's 'excuses' after failed fight negotiations

Canelo Alvarez's next fight seemingly won't be against Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican superstar returned to the ring last month, in a homecoming of sorts, against John Ryder. The two headlined a DAZN championship main event, as Alvarez fought in Mexico for the first time in over a decade. He didn't let fans down.

Instead, he battered 'The Gorilla' across 12 rounds en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Following the fight, Alvarez called for a longshot rematch with Bivol, who defeated him last May. In that outing, the Russian easily outboxed the super-middleweight champion to a decision win.

However, Dmitry Bivol and his team have been less than thrilled about the rematch idea. Recently, his manager came out against the potential fight, calling it stupid. Now, in an interview with Seconds Out, the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion discussed talks with Alvarez.

There, he essentially laughed off Canelo Alvarez and his team's attempts to make the second fight. In the interview, Bivol stated that the superstar's team wanted all similar terms for the rematch, which makes little sense considering he won their first encounter.

In the interview, Bivol stated:

“It's funny. He just wants to find some excuses. He just doesn't want it. Of course, nobody said I wanted the same terms for the rematch. He just doesn't want it... I could say, 'I want to fight Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but I wanna fight on Mars. Do you not agree to fight me on Mars?'”

See his comments below (12:00):

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Who will he face next?

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will likely be against Badou Jack or Jermall Charlo.

The Mexican superstar called out Dmitry Bivol following his win in May, but many knew that fight was a bit of a longshot. Even if the Russian were interested in the bout, he's been vocal about his want to face Artur Beterbiev instead.

As a result, talks quickly arose between the champion and David Benavidez. 'The Mexican Monster' has called to face Alvarez for a while, especially since his victory over Caleb Plant in the spring. Earlier this month, Benavidez's promoter stated that the champion turned down $50 million dollars.

Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn has come forward and revealed that Canelo Alvarez will face either Badou Jack or Jermall Charlo. 'The Ripper' is the WBO cruiserweight champion and would allow the Mexican champion to make history in a fifth-division with a win. Meanwhile, Charlo has called to face Alvarez for years.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez vs Jermall Charlo

reportedly could happen next. It's claimed that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso met with Al Haymon last week to discuss the fight. Canelo also in talks for potential Badou Jack bout in Saudi Arabia. [According to Canelo Alvarez vs Jermall Charloreportedly could happen next. It's claimed that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso met with Al Haymon last week to discuss the fight. Canelo also in talks for potential Badou Jack bout in Saudi Arabia. [According to @MikeCoppinger ‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Jermall Charlo reportedly could happen next. It's claimed that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso met with Al Haymon last week to discuss the fight. Canelo also in talks for potential Badou Jack bout in Saudi Arabia. [According to @MikeCoppinger] https://t.co/jOArLInZlA

