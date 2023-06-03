Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at risk over contract 'stupidity', per manager

Canelo Alvarez's rematch against Dmitry Bivol continues to look less and less likely.

The two first faced off last May in Las Vegas. The bout was yet another trip up to light-heavyweight for Alvarez, and his first since a knockout win over Sergey Kovalev in 2019. This time, the Mexican superstar didn't have nearly as much success.

The Russian wound up dominating the unified super middleweight champion in their title fight last year. Bivol retained his title by unanimous decision, handing Alvarez his first defeat in nearly a decade. Following the loss, he announced his plans to activate their rematch clause for another fight.

However, Canelo Alvarez instead opted for a trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin that September instead. He later followed the win over 'GGG' with a unanimous decision victory over John Ryder last month in Mexico. Following that bout, he again called for a rematch.

However, Dmitry Bivol and his team have been less than thrilled by the rematch idea. In fact, they've continuously hit back against the idea, instead stating they want a title unification bout against Artur Beterbiev. Bivol's manager, Vadim Kornilov, discussed the rematch in a recent interview with ESPN.

There, he again hit back at the idea and stated:

“They don't want a rematch… A rematch cannot take place on same terms as the fight you lost. It's stupid. We are looking forward. Artur Beterbiev is our target.”

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight instead?

A potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez is looking more likely by the day.

'The Mexican Monster' is fresh off his pay-per-view main event against Caleb Plant in March. In that outing, Benavidez scored a unanimous decision victory over 'Sweet Hands'.

Following the win, he called out the unified super middleweight champion for a fight later this year. The callout was quickly praised, as fans have wanted to see Benavidez and Alvarez fight for years now. Even the likes of Mike Tyson have publically lobbied to make the bout happen.

However, to this point, Canelo Alvarez hasn't shown interest in the contest. Furthermore, Eddy Reynoso recently hit back at reports that Benavidez and his team sent an offer to them. That quickly led to a response from the contender's manager, showing that they had sent an offer to their team.

Nonetheless, while talks aren't going well between the two sides, it seems Alvarez's rematch with Dmitry Bivol has fallen by the wayside.

