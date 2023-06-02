Canelo Alvarez has received a "lucrative" offer, says David Benavidez's promoter despite Eddie Reynoso's recent claims

David Benavidez's promoter wants to make it clear that they sent an offer to Canelo Alvarez.

'The Mexican Monster' has been out of action since his Showtime pay-per-view main event against Caleb Plant. In that outing, he scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over 'Sweet Hands'. In the process, he retained his WBC interim super middleweight title.

In the process, he moved one step closer to fighting Canelo Alvarez. A matchup between the two Mexican superstars has been anticipated for a while now. Names such as Mike Tyson have called for Alvarez to face Benavidez next, even opining that the young star would win.

However, to this point, the current WBC super middleweight champion has been less than thrilled about the idea. Instead, Alvarez has voiced his intention to face Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. The Russian famously defeated him last May by unanimous decision.

Earlier this week, David Benavidez and his team made headlines by sending a massive offer to Alvarez. Reports quickly emerged that the offer was worth upwards of 50 million dollars, but Eddy Reynoso, the champion's coach, stated the offer news was false.

EDDY REYNOSO @CANELOTEAM Ahora resulta que los patos le tiran a las escopetas!! ya hasta ofertas hacen?por ahora los 3 promotores que lideran el negocio son MATCHROOM -PBC-TOP RANK y ninguno me ha mandado ninguna oferta para pelear en septiembre!hay veces que las butacas de la coliseo aprenden mas🤫

In response, Benavidez's promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, posted an open letter to social media. The post slammed Reynoso for making their talks public, and also denying that the offer was sent.

See the open letter from Lewkowicz to Reynoso below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn David Benavidez's promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has posted an open letter to Canelo Alvarez's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso about their official offer for the fight in September…

Floyd Mayweather believes Canelo Alvarez is avoiding David Benavidez

Floyd Mayweather is the latest to take aim at Canelo Alvarez.

While the Mexican superstar is one of the best boxers in the sport, some are less than thrilled with his recent opponent selection. Alvarez famously lost to Dmitry Bivol on a trip to light-heavyweight, followed by a win over Gennaidy Golovkin last September.

The super-middleweight champion made his return last month in Mexico, defeating John Ryder by unanimous decision. Following the fight, he again called to face the Russian in a return to the light-heavyweight division. Many, including Bivol himself, quickly shot the fight down.

It seems that Floyd Mayweather would also rather see Canelo Alvarez fight David Benavidez next. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'Money' opined:

"If it was up to me, we wanna see [Alvarez fight] Benavidez. Canelo's a hell of a fighter, but in my personal opinion he's ducking David Benavidez. That's just my personal opinion and I'm allowed to speak my mind."

See his comments in the video below:

