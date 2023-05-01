Mike Tyson gives his prediction for a potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has given his prediction for a potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

Alvarez and Benavidez are considered to be two of the best super-middleweights on the planet and a potential fight between the two is one of the most anticipated bouts in boxing right now. However, the fight does not seem to be happening anytime soon.

Speaking about the same, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson gave a predicition for the matchup. 'Iron Mike' backed Benavidez to beat Alvarez. Claiming that Benavidez would even beat Dmitriy Bivol, Tyson said (H/T Boxing Scene):

“Benavidez is my guy, I think he can beat anybody in the division. I love Canelo, but he’s not going to beat him. He’s a little past his prime. I think he [Benavidez] could even beat the guy who beat Canelo, Dmitriy Bivol.”

Canelo Alvarez is currently set to take on John Ryder to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship this weekend on May 6. The fight will be Alvarez's homecoming bout and is set to take place in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez: 'The Mexican Monster' called out Alvarez following his win over Caleb Plant

'The Mexican Monster' was last seen in action against Caleb Plant earlier this year in March. While 'Sweethands' was able to sweep in the early rounds, he was unable to sustain the pressure and Benavidez took control as the fight progressed.

After a highly entertaining fight, David Benavidez came away with a unanimous decision victory. It is worth noting that going into the bout, the winner was expected to face Canelo Alvarez next and 'The Mexican Monster' made sure to put his name forward for a fight against the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Following the bout, David Benavidez spoke about wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez at the post-fight presser:

"He needs to give me that opportunity too and it's not like I'm begging for something, I've been mandatory for the past two fights. So it's something I've earned and especially after this fight."

Benavidez added:

"The only fight people want to seen in super-middleweight is me vs. Canelo, so let's give it to them."

Catch David Benavidez's comments below (2:49):

