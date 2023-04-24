When does Canelo Alvarez fight next? All the details you need about the Mexican's upcoming bout

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will be against John Ryder on May 6th, in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since his trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin last September. In that outing, Alvarez easily outboxed his longtime rival en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Following the win, the undisputed super-middleweight champion announced that he intended to take a year off. Alvarez stated that he needed to get hand surgery and wouldn't likely return until September. Luckily, that timetable seemed to be off.

Canelo Alvarez is now slated to face John Ryder on DAZN pay-per-view next month. While 'The Gorilla' isn't viewed as one of the Mexican superstar's biggest challenges, he did earn the WBO interim super-middleweight title by scoring a stoppage win over Zach Parker last fall.

The bout is a special one for the Mexican star, as it will be his first boxing match in his home country in over a decade. Alvarez hasn't competed in Mexico since his 2011 knockout win over Kermit Clintron, but will end that hiatus in May.

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Champion discusses surgery recovery

Ahead of Canelo Alvarez's next fight against John Ryder, he got some badly needed time off.

Granted, that time off only came as a result of an injury. Following his decision win over Gennadiy Golovkin last September, Alvarez revealed that he had been dealing with an injury to his left hand for months.

The super-middleweight champion stated that he suffered the injury prior to his May 2021 clash with Dmitry Bivol. Given Alvarez's lackluster performance that night in Las Vegas, the timeline makes a lot of sense.

Nonetheless, Canelo Alvarez had hand surgery after his win over 'GGG' in their trilogy bout and was expected to be out of action for far longer than expected. Instead, he will return in May, in his first bout in Mexico in over a decade.

In a recent interview with TUDN, the super-middleweight champion discussed his recovery from hand surgery. There, Alvarez revealed that it was going well, stating:

"[I'm training] very well [without injuries], that motivates me a lot, I am available to train at 100%, to hit with my left hand, before with the experience there you go out training, fights with only one hand, but now having the opportunity to be at 100% motivates me a lot. The left hand normally, out of every ten punches you throw six, you need a lot."

