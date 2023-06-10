Eddie Hearn reveals ongoing talks for Canelo Alvarez to face cruiserweight champion Badou Jack

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Canelo Alvarez's next fight could be at cruiserweight.

The Mexican superstar is fresh off his return in May against John Ryder. That marked a homecoming for the super middleweight champion, as he returned to Mexico to compete. The bout was Alvarez's first in his home country in over a decade.

In the DAZN main event, he gave the people what they wanted. Alvarez dominated 'The Gorilla' for the 12-round contest, dropping him en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win. Following the victory, he called for a rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

The WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion defeated him by unanimous decision last May. However, Bivol has since come out against a possible rematch, instead focusing on a title unification with Artur Beterbiev. That has resulted in Alvarez changing his target as well.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, Eddie Hearn discussed a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Badou Jack. 'The Ripper' is coming off a knockout win over Ilunga Makabu in February, earning him WBC cruiserweight gold.

While oft-forgotten, Alvarez was in talks to move up to cruiserweight and face Makabu previously. With Jack now holding the belt, Hearn believes the fight makes sense, and has already held discussions about the bout happening.

In the interview, the promoter revealed:

“Yes. I spoke to Prince Khalid about that fight. I like the fight because Badou Jack was a super middleweight. So, yeah, we’ll see. I don’t think Eddie Reynoso is rushing around that fight, but I think it might have some legs."

See his comments in the interview below (4:40):

Canelo Alvarez next fight: David Benavidez fails to strike a deal

Eddie Hearn's comments about Canelo Alvarez's next fight comes just days after talks with David Benavidez.

'The Mexican Monster' is fresh off his wide decision win over Caleb Plant earlier this year. That victory saw Benavidez retain his WBC interim super middleweight title, and move one step closer to a fight against Alvarez.

Following the win over 'Sweet Hands', the interim champion called for the fight. Furthermore, his promoter recently revealed plans to offer Alvarez upwards of $50 million dollars to fight. At the time, Benavidez's father stated that money wasn't an issue, and they were focused on legacy.

However, the fight sadly won't happen. On Twitter, Sampson Lewkowicz, the promoter of David Benavidez, recently noted in a tweet that Canelo Alvarez "looked for a way" of the fight. That combined with recent comments about the fight falling through opens the door for Badou Jack.

