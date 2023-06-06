"We just want the opportunity" - David Benavidez Sr. gives update on Canelo Alvarez fight

David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez might not happen, but it has nothing to do with money.

'The Mexican Monster' has long been hunting for a fight with the super-middleweight champion. Last May, Benavidez knocked out David Lemieux to win the WBC interim super middleweight title, which he thought would earn a crack at Alvarez.

However, that hasn't been the case. In March, he claimed a unanimous decision win over Caleb Plant, calling out Alvarez following the fight. That callout generated a positive reaction, with Mike Tyson even stating that Benavidez could upset the superstar.

Sadly, the fight hasn't come to fruition as of now. As of now, the two management teams are going back and forth. For his part, Eddy Reynoso fired shots at Benavidez's team last week, stating that they had never received a contract.

Later, David Benavidez's manager put the coach on blast, stating they had $50 million to offer Alvarez. In a recent interview with Mill City Boxing, the father of Benavidez discussed the fight and the massive offer.

Their, Benavidez Sr., noted that money isn't an object for his son. He stated:

“Give us the bare minimum, give Canelo what he wants, we just want the opportunity. We have to prove ourselves first. Pay is not a problem, we will take the minimum. When everyone says 'payday', we don't give a damn about 'payday'. We care about history."

David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez: Could it happen?

The saddest part is that there's no reason why David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez shouldn't happen.

The Mexican superstar called to face Dmitry Bivol in a rematch following his win over John Ryder last month. In May 2021, the Russian famously upset Alvarez by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Following that loss, the Mexican champion began voicing his want for a rematch. That being said, Bivol has been less than enthusiastic about the fight. He, instead, has targeted a bout against Artur Beterbiev.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Bivol's manager, Vadim Kornilov, gave an update on the fight. There, he seemingly opened up the door for a fight between Benavidez and Alvarez, by admitting that the Russian fighter thought it was a stupid idea.

Kornilov shot down the potential rematch, stating:

“They don't want a rematch… A rematch cannot take place on same terms as the fight you lost. It's stupid. We are looking forward. Artur Beterbiev is our target.”

