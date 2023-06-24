"Good move" - Eddie Hearn reacts to Canelo Alvarez leaving Matchroom for PBC

Eddie Hearn has no harsh feelings about Canelo Alvarez leaving Matchroom.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since his May bout with John Ryder. That was a successful return in more than one way for Alvarez, as it was his first bout in Mexico in over a decade. He didn't disappoint fans, battering 'The Gorilla' to win by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, the super-middleweight champion called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The two previously faced off in May 2022, with the Russian scoring a unanimous decision win to spring the upset. Following Alvarez's callout, Bivol signaled that he had no interest.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez has announced that his next fight is now a "done deal" for September and will see him working with Al Haymon's PBC again. Expected opponent is Jermall Charlo. Canelo Alvarez has announced that his next fight is now a "done deal" for September and will see him working with Al Haymon's PBC again. Expected opponent is Jermall Charlo. ‼️ Canelo Alvarez has announced that his next fight is now a "done deal" for September and will see him working with Al Haymon's PBC again. Expected opponent is Jermall Charlo. https://t.co/A9SLAoK1W2

That possibly led to Canelo Alvarez's exit from Matchroom Boxing this week. Shockingly, he signed with Al Heymon's PBC in a move that frankly came out of nowhere. The deal is expected to be three fights for a combined $100 million dollars.

With an offer like that, Eddie Hearn completely understands the move. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the promoter stated:

“I think it’s a good move for him. We never made him an offer, we didn’t have a fight for him for September. We were asked to make the Bivol fight – that wasn’t possible. I don’t know the details – if it’s Charlo, Benavidez, two fight, three fight – but he’s got to make his move. I spoke to him last night and wished him all the best … It’s been an amazing run. I’m sure we’ll work together again.”

Who is Canelo Alvarez fighting next?

The first fight apart of Canelo Alvarez's deal with PBC will be against Jermall Charlo.

'Hitman' is a champion, but down at middleweight. Charlo has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021, retaining his WBC middleweight title in the process.

Since then, the middleweight has been noncommittal about who he wants to fight next. Charlo has called out several high-profile names, including Canelo Alvarez. However, a fight with the Mexican superstar seemed like a long shot due to different promoters, as well as the weight difference.

However, thanks to the superstar's signing to PBC, the fight will happen. As first announced by ESPN, the two will clash on September 16th, with all of Alvarez's super-middleweight titles on the line. As of now, the provider, and where the fight will take place, are unknown.

