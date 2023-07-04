"With great risk" - Jermell Charlo shows super-middleweight frame ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

Jermell Charlo is packing on the pounds ahead of his fight with Canelo Alvarez.

'Iron Man' has been out of the ring for over a year, last knocking out Brian Castano in May. That victory made Charlo an undisputed champion at 154 pounds, which isn't an easy feat. Earlier this year, he was slated to face highly-rated prospect Tim Tszyu.

However, due to an injury, the fight has been postponed twice. Unfortunately for 'The Soul Taker', he will have to wait even longer. Earlier this month, Charlo announced that he would be heading up not one, but two weight classes to face Alvarez.

The fight is slated for September 30th in Las Vegas. Furthermore, it'll be the first time that two undisputed champions in the four-belt era face off. With history, and a lot of gold on the line, Jermell Charlo is taking his preparation very seriously.

On social media, the light middleweight champion showed his new frame. Having been out of the ring for upwards of a year, it's clear that Charlo has cultivated some mass in this timeframe.

The champion added in the caption that with great risk, comes great reward. Given that's all on the line in September, it's hard to disagree with him.

Why is Canelo Alvarez fighting Jermell Charlo?

For fans, the announcement of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo came out of nowhere.

The Mexican superstar last competed in May, scoring a unanimous decision win over John Ryder. Following the victory, Alvarez called for a longshot rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The Russian previously defeated him last May, by unanimous decision.

However, the light-heavyweight champion had no interest in facing Canelo Alvarez again. As a result, the Mexican champion decided to look elsewhere and found Jermall Charlo was a good fit. He quickly left Matchroom, signing with PBC for a three-fight, $100 million dollar deal.

Instead of facing Jermall Charlo, the super-middleweight will instead be facing Jermell Charlo. As first reported by Dan Rafael earlier this week, 'Hitman' was forced to decline the fight last minute. Both due to a long layoff, as well as personal issues.

As a result, the light-middleweight champion will move up two weight classes on a few months' notice. While Charlo doesn't have long to prepare for the shift, he's not wasting any time in getting ready, as based on his recent Instagram post. While he'll be the one facing Alvarez on September 30, there's no doubt his brother will be in his corner.

