"Enjoy the light" - Terence Crawford reminisces following Errol Spence Jr. announcement

Terence Crawford is seemingly ready to get back in the gym for a rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

In late July, 'Bud' and 'The Truth' headed to Las Vegas for a fight that is years in the making. For years preceding the fight, fans wanted to see the two welterweight champions face off. When they finally did, it wasn't even close.

In their pay-per-view headliner earlier this summer, Crawford dominated. He knocked down Spence Jr. three times, bloodying him badly throughout the bout. In round nine, the referee had seen enough and called off the contest. With the win, Crawford was the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, Terence Crawford became the first-ever male boxer to become undisputed in two different weight classes. Since then, he's revealed his plans to become three-time undisputed and called to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

However, that bout will have to be on the back burner for now. Earlier this week, Errol Spence Jr. activated the rematch clause. Following the announcement, Crawford took to Instagram with a cryptic post.

The post is seemingly reminiscing on his win over Spence Jr. earlier this summer. Writing about his preparation, Crawford again seems ready to face 'The Truth' later this year.

When is Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2?

As of now, there's no official date for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2.

That being said, the rematch is currently expected in late December or early January. Following the one-sided defeat, many questioned if 'The Truth' would activate their rematch clause due to how dominant the loss was. In the end, those doubts turned out to be for nothing.

Earlier this summer, Errol Spence Jr. hinted that a second outing with Terence Crawford would make sense for the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Crawford's coach, BoMac McIntryre announced that Spence Jr. had activated their rematch clause. If the two fight in December, McIntyre believes the result will be the same.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the coach stated:

"I don't know if it's going to be at 154 or 147 [pounds], but I'm sure he's going to push the weight up. There's gonna be no change in the decision. The performance is still going to be the same. It might be even a little bit better so [Spence] might want to watch out before he activates that rematch clause."